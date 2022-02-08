Finally begins the rise on Cardano?

After announcing the latest performance improvements within its roadmap, Cardano has officially started the Basho phase. A major hike in Cardano’s price could begin especially given the consideration that Basho is the network scaling and optimization phase for Cardano, where Hydra (the internal scaling technology, introduced in previous analyzes) is a crucial protocol for this scaling. . It is well known that Hydra began after the Alonzo hardfork and has since attracted the attention of many investors to ADA.

From this week the Hydra team will get to work on completing the work on the first version of on-chain validators and the related publication of the roadmap. Meanwhile, while Cardano’s blockchain is scaling down to avoid future congestion issues on its dApps, ADA holders’ wallets are also on the rise. An important milestone has recently been passed: three million active ADA holders; it is thought that at the beginning of 2021 there were only almost 200,000 holders.