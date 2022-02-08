Finally begins the rise on Cardano?

After announcing the latest performance improvements within its roadmap, Cardano has officially started the Basho phase. A major hike in Cardano’s price could begin especially given the consideration that Basho is the network scaling and optimization phase for Cardano, where Hydra (the internal scaling technology, introduced in previous analyzes) is a crucial protocol for this scaling. . It is well known that Hydra began after the Alonzo hardfork and has since attracted the attention of many investors to ADA.
From this week the Hydra team will get to work on completing the work on the first version of on-chain validators and the related publication of the roadmap. Meanwhile, while Cardano’s blockchain is scaling down to avoid future congestion issues on its dApps, ADA holders’ wallets are also on the rise. An important milestone has recently been passed: three million active ADA holders; it is thought that at the beginning of 2021 there were only almost 200,000 holders.
Will the new project between ADALend and Robats Network bring Cardano up?
ADALend and Robatz Network have signed a partnership for the development of a decentralized lending protocol; this project will increase the usefulness of the platform for users.
Decentralized lending is a crucial component of the entire crypto ecosystem, as it is one of the very few ways that investors can take advantage of their holdings. ADALend is a decentralized lending protocol based on Cardano’s blockchain that aims to provide affordable credit to a multitude of people around the world, especially those who are currently without a bank account.
Hence, this protocol should help the development of the decentralized lending protocol with the central purpose of bringing the benefits of cryptocurrency to as many people as possible.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Cardano forecasts
At the time of writing, the price of ADA is $ 1.2012, up more than 5% after a two-week side streak within the demand zone.
The possible medium-term rise is clearly evident, supported by the demand area and the bullish swing area. Bullish movement where investors expect the price to reach the first target, the supply area of $ 1.86 / 1.92, in a short time. The perfect time is to wait for the daily close above the key $ 1.20 level.
