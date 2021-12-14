Finally Diabolik – Ciak Magazine

The Diabolik of the Manetti Bros. has finally been shown to the press and the first revelation is that the real protagonist of the film is Eva Kant, played by Miriam Leone, who twice brings the relentless murderous thief embodied by Luca Marinelli, saving him from the more than convincing Ginko brought to the screen by Valerio Mastandrea.

The story takes its cue from the register no. 3 of the comic created by the Giussani sisters, entitled The arrest of Diabolik, the first in which Lady Kant entered the scene, destined to become the inseparable companion of the man of a thousand faces, in an absolutely equal role with her partner. A choice, that of the Giussani sisters, which was well advanced in the 1960s and which, even today, is not entirely taken for granted either in the cinematic imagination or in the lives of many couples.

Here, the Manettis had fun staging a “vintage” film in which, amidst disc-type desktop phones and two-way radios as big as a shoe, the technological tricks of the supervillain retain the flavor of a pre-digital atmosphere, without never fall into the temptation to imitate those of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible.

The comic Diabolik it was treated with a decidedly higher philological fidelity, for example, to that of the re-readings of the cine-comics taken from the Marvel and DC Comics superheroes, without ever conceding anything to irony. The bet is now to see how today’s public will react to such devotion, also in view of the next two chapters of the trilogy on which the Manettis are already in an advanced stage of preparation.