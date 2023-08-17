Finally! First images of Godzilla on Apple TV+

A streaming platform that appeals to the nostalgia of the classics Apple TV+ The Godzilla series was announced as an original and exclusive product on its site more than a year ago. The most relevant thing about it is that the series follows monsterverse: The franchise that was born in 2014 with the Japanese kaiju film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen.

It may interest you: Netflix has opened a job vacancy with a salary of up to 900 thousand dollars. see requirements

under the name of Emperor: Monster Legacy (Monarch: Monster Legacy), the series will seek to further expand the universe of the aforementioned franchise and, of course, Godzilla’s history (yes, more!). Rumor has it that the production Apple TV+ will amalgamate for the next film in the saga of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,

The series is a Japanese-American co-production. legendary television, Safehouse and distributed, of course, by Apple TV+. Project managers include: Matt ShakmanMarzi Almas, Hiromi KamataAndy Goddard and Julian Holmes.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction were in charge of writing the series. Wyatt Russell, kurt russell, Anna Sawai, Christopher Heyerdahl, are among other actors and actresses who will star in the event. Hope we get to see a little (or maybe a lot) 17 titans that have been mentioned Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

Although it does not have a fixed release date, it is expected to release soon. It is certain that it will be set after the end of the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, where it was revealed monsters are real, A family embarks on a journey where they discover secrets they thought were forgotten, as well as a legacy that directly links them King,

Finally, it is known that Tokyo, Morocco, the United Kingdom, Hawaii, Iceland, Vancouver and even the country Mexico They are countries that have loaned their land to produce.

Connected