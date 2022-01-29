finally free, you don’t pay for it and you have free streaming

The RAI license fee returns in 2022 and many Italians do not want to pay it. The reasons for the antipathy of Italians towards the RAI fee are many.

It is considered an unfair tax because it is essentially a mandatory subscription. You are obliged to subscribe to Rai, but in reality we know very well that many Italians do not like public TV or generalist TV and prefer different, more modern and streaming services. Netflix in this has been truly revolutionary and many do not understand why they have to pay both the subscription to Netflix and to Rai if the latter basically do not like it. Last year it was even feared that the rent would increase. In fact, the rai had asked that it also be applied to smartphones and tablets, but fortunately the parliament said no. But in reality there is a way to avoid it and save money, but the times are short. In fact, the Italian law allows you to submit an application by January 31 to request exemption from the RAI fee.

No fees and free streaming

So with this question you can legally not pay the RAI fee. The condition for not paying the fee is not to have televisions or other devices in the house that can receive the television signal. By submitting this application by January 31, you can avoid the fee for the whole of 2022. If you submit it by June 30, you can avoid it for the second semester. But what many don’t know is that in addition to Netflix there are also new platforms that allow totally free streaming. In addition to the Mediaset platform which can be easily used on smartphones and tablets, there is also a brand new international platform called Pluto which is completely free.

So a nice alternative to try as it costs nothing.

Pluto can be used via browser or via app and is a real free alternative to Netflix.