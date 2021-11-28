Finally Halo reveals how Spartans go to the bathroom

News that reveals an important background. On Halo comes the revelation of how Spartans go to the bathroom

Can Master Chief’s suit also hold pee? A very special question about the Spartan of Halo that is finally answered thanks to a particular background. By now seeing our beloved character inside his suit is a must, but it is also true that he always wears it and never takes it off. So how do you manage to fulfill your needs?

Mjolnir, ours iconic gray and green spacesuit, the inseparable friend of every Spartan but who covers him practically in every little part. This question arises spontaneously given the large number of years spent inside the suit, during all the adventures that Master Chief has had to face in his “career”. This is why many have asked themselves this particular question.

This is how the Spartans of Halo do their business

The 2011 novel, Glasslands, contains the answer inside. In fact, the most avid fans who know more, have just addressed those who were very curious to know this background. Everything is explained in a particular passage, within the aforementioned novel, just when Sergeant Mal Gefen learns how a Spartan can do his needs when he feels the need. Thanks to Naomi-010’s Mjolnir suit, Mal realizes that the suit itself is the secret.

“Once you’re sealed inside, you can’t just… you know, get out of it easily when you need it, can you? That plant must dismantle it “ and here, the answer is emblematic. “Exactly. Doing it manually is the last resort “. Here, therefore, is finally revealed to us, how a Spartan can finally expel all his needs without the need to step out of his trusty suit.

Read also -> Here’s how much it costs to buy all Halo Infinite skins

Read also -> Halo Infinite, Xbox is already developing the sequel: the previews

It is Mjolnir itself that has performed the function for its master, as Naomi very effectively states. “I am catheterized. Another reason that car needs to be calibrated so precisely. This suit connects to me in a lot of places “. Here’s how, it’s the suit itself, that processes and recycles urine then transforming it into drinking water. Isn’t it that, by any chance, Master Chief pees even when he’s fighting? Joking aside, this is a rather particular and picturesque expedient studied by the author Karen Traviss.