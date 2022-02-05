finally here are the real beneficiaries, many new ATECOs

New grants: what a shot in the arm, other beneficiaries are added.

The official gazette of January 27 sees the publication of the much discussed support decree ter. The support decree ter provides for non-repayable contributions for the benefit of those activities that have suffered blows from the covid pandemic. The support decree brings a dowry of 200 million euros to refinance the famous fund for closed economic activities. Numerous are the advantages of non-repayable contributions. Among other things, the contributions themselves are accompanied by a suspension of VAT payments and withholding taxes. The prerequisite is obviously always to lend a hand to the activities affected by the pandemic. To request non-repayable contributions, the VAT number must respect certain limits. The company must have had a turnover within € 2,000,000 in 2019 and in 2021 this turnover must have been reduced by at least 30%. Numerous Ateco codes will benefit. The retail trade will benefit from the non-repayable fund as well as the trade in fuel, but also in audio and video equipment. Clothing, footwear and perfumery items are also among the activities that will benefit from the non-repayable fund.

Many new beneficiaries

Businesses of selling cultural and recreational items will benefit from these aids, as will jewelry, second hand sale, flowers and pets. In short, the list of beneficiaries of the new non-repayable fund is really long. But it must be remembered that these companies must have their registered office in Italy and those activities that want to benefit from aid must not be subjected to bankruptcy procedures. It is also important that the economic difficulty did not begin before 31 December 2019, this underlines how the covid pandemic must have caused the damage that the government must restore today.

Read also: Car trap tax: what a joke, it increases and you also seem suspicious to the tax authorities

In the Gazzetta we read that the future communication of the MISE will deduce the times and methods for the questions.

Read also: Lettere dal Fisco: they reach everyone, you have an alternative, but it’s not pleasant

So for the specifics on the application we will still have to wait.