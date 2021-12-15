Finally Keanu Reeves explains his well-known meme

“I was not sad, I was hungry”, so Keanu Reeves comments, after years, one of the best-known memes on the web. The shot of a paparazzo that portrayed the Hollywood star staring into space, while eating a sandwich on a bench.

The image, for a long time, was used to illustrate a devastating and tragic moment: the meme, not for nothing, is known as “Sad Keanu”. Now, however, the actor minimizes the moment during his speech at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “I’m just having a sandwich,” laughs Reeves, though he later admits, “I was thinking, there were things that were happening to me.”

After a decade, we talk about this image again because Stephen Colbert noticed a certain similarity between the meme and a scene from BZRRKR, a comic co-created by the actor. “Ron Garney is the amazing artist who illustrated and drew BZRRKR. I didn’t know he would do it again, but it went like this,” said Keanu Reeves. “A very meta stuff. He decided to take this moment. The character – he explained. the actor – he’s studied by the US government and now he’s trying to figure out why he’s immortal, why he regenerates. I mean, I’m just trying to figure out why I exist in this scene. “