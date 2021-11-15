Finally, major inquiries in the newspapers on human rights in the world. Indeed no

Now that newspapers both young and old have lashed out with indignant vehemence against Matteo Renzi’s unfortunate choice to get on the payroll of Saudi Arabia, even praising its “Renaissance”, I am sure that from now on the aforementioned newspapers will devote ample space to human rights trampled and denounced with so much ardor in the anti-Renzian counter-offensive.

We will finally have drumming inquiries (not many, one every couple of months) on the oppression of women in Saudi Arabia. Articles will finally come out (not many, one every couple of months) on the fate of women in Iran who rebel against the imposition of the veil and courageously challenge jail, stoning, hanging, lynchings. Finally we will read reports (not many, one every couple of months) on the massacre of the Uyghur population in China so much courted by long-time Italian politicians, some even indicated in the past and present as candidates for the Quirinale, on Uyghur women forcibly sterilized, on concentration camps, on the deportations of hundreds of thousands of human beings. Since we are here, we will finally run peppery investigations (not many, just one is enough) on the practice of flogging women accused of adultery, on the apostasy from the Islamic faith punished with the death penalty, on the systematic violation of human rights denounced by Amnesty International in Qatar where our football teams will happily play the World Cup, with the participation of sponsors and political authorities.

Finally no. Young and old newspapers suffer from the zigzagging indignation syndrome, the one that comes and goes according to convenience, and therefore is quite false.