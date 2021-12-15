Finally no more rain! Let’s go back to cleaning dirty windows with this natural detergent, they will be shiny

Cleaning windows has never been easier! With this natural, homemade cleanser, they will return as bright as before. Try it too, you won’t be able to do without it anymore.

After unending days of rain, finally a week of sunshine. When the sun is shining, the desire to do a deeper cleaning increases more and more; this is the case with glasses. The latter are among the parts of the house most in close contact with atmospheric agents such as rain, wind, hail and so on, which is why they are also among the first to get dirty.

Finally we can clean them and make them shine as before! We won’t need any detergent chemist bought in supermarkets, but one will suffice natural, created at home by combining different ingredients that will make our glasses shine in an instant. Let’s see how we can create it.

The most effective cleaner is the one you create with your own hands: natural and without chemicals

To clean the glasses it is never a simple undertaking; we must pay attention to what we use, to the halos that could appear, to the stains that do not come off and above all to be careful not to scratch them. This is why some are chosen detergents ideal and specific for these cleanings. Today we will show you how to make one at home with very few ingredients, all super effective.

The ingrediants that we are going to use there are three and I’m:

450 ml of demineralized water

50 g of ethyl alcohol

a drop of dish soap

We put all the ingredients in a spray bottle and shake; we are careful not to overdo the detergent so that foam is avoided and above all to avoid leaving the glass opaque.

Of all the ingredients, ethyl alcohol is the strongest, consequently when we are going to apply the product, we will have to leave the doors open in order to let the air circulate well; secondly, we absolutely must not spray the solution directly on the glass, but on the microfibre cloth that we will use to clean it, in this way we will avoid streaks.

This is how we will get glass that is shining like never before.