finally oxygen, the joy of new terms

The Italians can’t take it anymore and the tax authorities have become unfairly heavy on citizens who are now exhausted.

This is the picture that the association of Italian accountants makes of the current tax situation in our country. The National Association of Accountants made a bleak picture of the situation. The covid pandemic has exacerbated social inequalities explosively. Many citizens who were previously in difficulty today are in desperate conditions and the tax authorities cannot continue to rage against those who objectively have no way to pay. Businesses are closing at an impressive pace, the shutters are lowered to never get up again. To persist in taxes in the absence of a universal basic income that allows people to survive simply means accelerating the destruction of families and businesses left too alone. Scrapping ter and balance and excerpt closed their doors in 2021.

Everyone (almost) agrees but the times?

The government spoke of a great economic recovery that would bring back money and serenity to the Italians. But in reality, inflation and inequalities have come more and more hateful and overwhelming. The fault is certainly not with the executive, but with global dynamics. But the national association of accountants in a harsh and heartfelt communiqué beats its fists on the table and asks for new terms. But fortunately this request does not fall into thin air. Parliamentarians from all the political forces are strongly reiterating that the numbers of those who can’t catch up with the tax authorities are really too serious and new measures to give oxygen to those left behind are absolutely necessary. If some political forces propose a scrapping quater, others ask for new terms for balance and excerpt, but essentially no political force claims that this situation can go on for much longer.

But will the new measures arrive in time?

The parliamentary debate is raging and the hope is that the times will be quick.