Finally, Rachel Zegler won’t be watching the Oscars from the couch

After revealing that he had not been invited to the Oscars and that he would watch the award ceremony from the armchair of his house, Rachel Zegler received the call from the Academy and was invited to present during the gala.

The young actress, who played Maria in Steven Spielberg’s version of “West Side Story”drew attention with her statement since she is the protagonist of one of the great films of the night and not having been invited spoke of a serious neglect by the organization that he had only summoned the great stars of the film and the nominees as Ariana DeBose.

Zegler is one of the big hollywood promises. After participating in the remake of Spielberg, she was summoned to star in the live-action of “Snow White” beside Gal Gadot who will take the role of the villain.

“I will support ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we did so tirelessly 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle happens and I can celebrate our movie in person, but hey, that’s how it works sometimes I guess. Thank you for all the shock and outrage, I’m disappointed too, but I’m very proud of our film, ”said the actress that she recognized that she would use for the Red Carpet on “sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel”.

Now that she actually walked the Red Carpet, The actress searches for the perfect designer for her Oscars debut. Michael Kors, Zuhair Murad, Dior, Carolina Herrera and Elie Saab They have dressed the young woman who, surely, will use one of these houses for your big night.

