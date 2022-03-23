Finally, Rachel Zegler won’t be watching the Oscars from the couch

After revealing that he had not been invited to the Oscars and that he would watch the award ceremony from the armchair of his house, Rachel Zegler received the call from the Academy and was invited to present during the gala.

The young actress, who played Maria in Steven Spielberg’s version of “West Side Story”drew attention with her statement since she is the protagonist of one of the great films of the night and not having been invited spoke of a serious neglect by the organization that he had only summoned the great stars of the film and the nominees as Ariana DeBose.

