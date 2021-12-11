When we sit on the sofa to see a good movie we are often struck by the physical form of the protagonists. Not only for sculpted and molded bodies, but also for some incredible changes in appearance. Let’s explain better. Who knows how many times we will have seen an actor again over the years. Physicists like ours who have become real giants. We must not forget that these are professionals, followed by experts, who have physical fitness as their goal. Physical effort is taken for granted, but nutrition is also very important to train and maintain muscles. Finally revealed the secret nutrition of the most famous athletes that would help to increase muscles even without physical effort and daily sport. We will give our readers some tips on how to eat healthily and increase muscle tone.

The type of meat we eat is very important

When experts tell us about the importance of meat it is not just for safeguarding health. This is very important in order not to increase important values ​​such as cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar. But eating lean meat is one of the secrets of athletes and their envied muscle mass. Here then are meats such as:

And just as important is the type of cooking. Using the straightener, possibly without oil, or with just a drop and a little lemon to facilitate iron intake.

Finally revealed the secret nutrition of the most famous athletes that would help to increase muscles even without physical effort and daily sport

In addition to meat, fish intake is important. We are talking above all about the blue one, very rich in omega 3 fatty acids. In addition to having lean proteins, these fish contain substances capable of lowering cholesterol and at the same time promoting cardiac well-being. Fundamental activity for those who want to pursue physical fitness even without training every day. Space then for fish such as herring, mackerel, sardines, natural tuna and salmon.

How important are legumes too

An action similar to blue fish for the contribution given to our health is that of legumes. Thanks to the richness of vegetable proteins, fibers, vitamins and, above all minerals, legumes are essential for increasing muscle mass. At the same time, once again safeguarding important values ​​such as cholesterol. In fact, we know very well how science recommends chickpeas, lentils, peas, soy and beans to keep the cholesterol level monitored.

Deepening

Other than butter and cured meats, here are the foods that would make cholesterol and triglycerides skyrocket