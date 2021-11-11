finally revealed when the Disney live-action with Tom Hanks will be released

Disney Plus Day is upon us and will bring with it numerous announcements relating to the future of the platform, but in the meantime Disney has unveiled the release of the live-action Pinocchio.

During a phone call with investors held yesterday, the same one from which they emerged the new exit windows for TV series Ms. Marvel And Cassian Andor, it was announced that the live-action remake of Pinocchio directed by Robert Zemeckis will be released in the fourth quarter of 2022, or between the months of July and September. We hope to be able to provide you with more information in the course of tomorrow, considering that based on what was revealed during the Disney Investor Day in December 2020, Pinocchio will be an exclusive Disney Plus film.

Recall that the film of Pinocchio it will not be an adaptation of Collodi’s original work, but will draw most of its inspiration from Disney’s classic animated film. In Pinocchio, a puppeteer named Geppetto longs for one of his puppets to come to life to keep him company and be his son, but when this happens the young Pinocchio will leave on a daring adventure in the hope of becoming a real child. This version of the film was directed by the director of Back to the Future And Forrest Gump, and will see Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto.

Filming on Pinocchio ended in April, so the times would seem more than ripe for a trailer: will Disney Plus Day make up for this lack?