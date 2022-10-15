finally some highlights that barely need touch-up (and that have already fallen in love with ‘celebrities’)

When we want to change our look or give our image a different touch, highlights are what we most often resort to. Combining more than one color in our hair gives it much more dimension and movement, as well as bringing a lot of light to our face. However, they also have a bad part: their tedious maintenance.

Anyone who has worn highlights, whether traditional, in ‘balayage’ or ‘babylights’, knows what sacrificed that is to always look perfect, making visits to the hairdresser more frequent than we would like. In the last two years, comfort is the strongest trend and we also see this applied to hair. Within this current we find the technique ‘dark roots’.

Its name makes it clear: the ‘dark roots’ trend consists of wearing the darker root zone than the rest of the hair. This can be achieved by letting the hair grow naturally or by darkening this area with colouring, to create more contrast.





The main advantage of this style is that allows you to space out visits to the salon, since there is not so much rush to retouch the color. The result is daring and carefree, easily adaptable to all types of women, regardless of age, hair color or style. Charo García, director of Ilitia Beauty & Scienceanalyzes three looks that demonstrate the versatility of the ‘dark roots’ technique.

‘Intense Dark Roots’

In her platinum stage, Hailey Baldwin obscured her roots GTRES

In his blonder days, Hailey Baldwin also obscured her roots. The model has a natural light brown color and it did not create the contrast with the platinum that she wanted, so to have a more ‘grunge’ image, she also dyed her darker roots.

“The result provides a grunge touch, a style that is coming strong for next season, although the blonde tone manages to provide a lot of light to the face, something that is always very flattering. It is a very good idea combine this technique with a midi hair and wavessince it takes the harshness out of the look and gives it a youthful appearance and a rejuvenating effect,” she adds.

‘Blended shadow roots’

Margot Robbie abandons the blonde Barbie for a more natural style GTRES

This is, perhaps, the most used option among women who join the ‘dark roots’. Their finish is much more faded (hence its name) and there is not so much contrast between the roots and the rest of the hair, a look that Margot Robbie has chosen lately.

“This version has a much more subtle effect and the contrast between shades is also less, so it is suitable for all types of women. It looks great on caramel, chestnut and even copper hair, because it gives them a multi-tonality that greatly enriches the whole. It is also a good option for darker hair that simply wants to gain depth in the upper area and achieve a slight gradient that remains intact even as the hair grows. Without a doubt, it is one of the styles easier to maintain when we talk about colouring”, explains the expert hairdresser in trends.

‘Coloured Roots’

Billie Eilish wore the ‘colored roots’ like nobody else GTRES

Billie Eilish was one of the first to surprise us with some fantasy roots in neon green. The singer has never been afraid to risk her image and to wear the style that she liked the most, where her hair also comes in.

“It is the most original and daring way to show off this trend. As the singer Billie Eilish did in her day, it consists of color the root area a bright shadeusually fantasy. In this case, it is essential to visit the salon so that the effect remains intact. Although another option, which I highly recommend to start with, is to use ephemeral coloration on the roots to see how we feel about the change or if we are just looking for something specific. Here we seek, again, a strong contrast between colors, so pastel tones look great on cold blonde hair. For dark hair, the best are the most vibrant colors such as violet and blue,” says Charo García.

As we can see, there are different types of ‘dark roots’ so that we can choose the one we like the most, always accompanying our personality.





