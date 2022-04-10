Finally, Spanish taxpayers will be exempt from having to declare cryptocurrencies in model 720 in 2022

The comings and goings of the Treasury with the declaration of cryptocurrencies continue, especially in regard to the controversial model 720. A couple of weeks ago, the Tax Agency issued an informative statement in which it indicated that for the time being taxpayers will not have to present this model, which previously required declaring cryptocurrencies as assets abroad..

The Treasury admits that, at least for the moment, they cannot demand that this model corresponding to the year 2021 be declared. This regulation news comes at a crucial moment when drafts of the income statement are being made and they can even begin to present Therefore, it is especially important to be clear about these issues in order to complete the 2022 declarations with the entry into force of new requirements regarding bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The Model 720 of the Treasury

Besides, It must be remembered that the sanctions of this model in terms of digital currencies were annulled by the CJEU because they are considered disproportionate. Since then, the Treasury of Spain has had to clarify the way in which the country’s crypto users must declare their holdings. At the moment, it seems, you will not have to declare this year.

Nevertheless, this is not the end point of these swings, far from it since what could happen is that over these months a regulatory project is initiated that ends up definitively including the declaration of crypto assets as goods abroad. If this is decided, in the future the Administration could oblige to account for these assets in the declaration. In this case, a new term would be opened for its presentation and it would not influence the one already presented last March.

In Spain there are still few people who use cryptocurrencies, it is estimated that less than 10% according to a study, but the market attracts more people every year and that is why the Treasury has begun to put in order the necessary steps and tools to declare crypto assets. The last minute changes have many taxpayers in suspense and have caused queries to law firms to multiply. At the beginning of the period of quarterly declarations for Q1 in Spain and entering the period for filing Income tax returns, many citizens turn to managers or legal offices to formalize these procedures correctly.

High Demand in Legal Services

In Law 11/2021 on measures to prevent and fight against fraud, the obligation for foreign currency holders to declare their operations with cryptocurrencies was introduced. However, this has not yet been subject to regulatory development, hence the confusion of many people who have been following the regulations. This year the Treasury has the mission of providing enlightening information on the processes approved in the legislation and on the correct way of declare possession of cryptographic assets and the corresponding payment of taxes in Spain.

The tax attorney Esau Alarcón tries to throw light on this mess with the Treasury in their statements to Confilegal, explaining that the aforementioned Law 11/2021 “it would force people residing in Spain who were holders of cryptocurrencies abroad to present an informative declaration, which a person from the AEAT said was going to be model 721 but for the moment it has not materialized at all”.

In this process he has great influence the decision of the EU not to allow abusive sanctions according to the decree of the CJEU so, at the moment, the 720 is not mandatory to complete but we are at the awaiting news on how to declare capital gains from decentralized financial services (DeFi). Let’s keep in mind that lending services, staking, farming, etc. provide previously non-existent ways to produce capital gains or gains (and also losses) that can be recorded by exchanges and other tools such as CoinTraking to audit the movements of our portfolios producing reports attached to the declarations.

In short, Spaniards who use decentralized finance products or hold cryptocurrencies are aware of the news that the Treasury communicates through the official media in relation to the declarations of crypto assets. Alarcón clarifies, in addition to this, that although we have this regulation since July of last year, the regulatory model is still not clear, and the current model 720 only regulates current accounts, real estate or securities but does not have data that specifically includes cryptocurrencies. It is clear that in a matter of months we will know more about the exact way to add the holding and capital gains of cryptocurrencies to the Wealth and tax declarations in Spain.

