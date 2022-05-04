Finally the Ballon d’Or for Karim Benzema? For most observers, yes

\n \n \n \n \n \n "Benzema is alone in the race for the Ballon d'Or"thus considers brandthe best-selling newspaper in Spain, where no one doubts that the number 9 of the "White House" can finally lift the trophy, almost monopolized by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for a decade.\n"He's good now, but he's been since he arrived. Now they can't take the Ballon d'Or away from him."Florentino P\u00e9rez, the almighty president of Real, got carried away on Saturday evening after the coronation of his team in La Liga.\nAs it does every year for one of its players, the merengue club has already started its campaign on social networks to promote its favorite center forward for the vote of international journalists.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n The joy of Karim Benzema, author of the 3 goals of the victory of Real Madrid, 3-1 against Paris Saint-Germain, which allows the people of Madrid to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, March 9, 2022 at the Santiago Bernab\u00e9u Stadium AFP\/Archives \/ GABRIEL BOUYS. \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Outside Spain, "KB9" is also almost unanimous: "Benzemagic is a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or"judges the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sportwhile The Teamin Paris, gives the floor to a former winner, Jean-Pierre Papin, who says: "For me today is the best striker in the world, the best number nine. The last dream for Karim is the Ballon d'Or. I think today he has a kick advance."\n"Ronaldo's Shadow" \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n The joy of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, after his goal scored against Chelsea, in the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League, on April 12, 2022 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium AFP\/Archives \/ PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU. \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Regular for years, the French international with 94 selections is currently reaching heights in the Champions League: already 14 goals, including nine in the knockout phase, with two hat-tricks against Paris and Chelsea.\nHis double, and especially his phenomenal performance in the semi-final first leg against Manchester City (4-3), only reinforced his aura. "What a fantastic game! Give the Ballon d'Or to my guy 'Benzi'"tweeted former Gunner and current Fenerbah\u00e7e player Mesut \u00d6zil.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Striker Karim Benzema beats Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko to reduce the score for Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg on April 26, 2022 at the Etihad Stadium AFP \/ Oli SCARFF. \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Even his opponents are impressed: "Currently, for me, Benzema is, with Lewandowski, the best striker in the world"said Ilkay G\u00fcndogan, City midfielder: "He's good with both feet, good in the air. I think he was underrated in the past".\n"For a long time, adds the German international, he's been overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo especially in the media, but now he's finally getting the attention and recognition he deserves.".\n"And it's not just about what he does, but more importantly how he does it"enthuses this week the magazine Kickerin Germany, a country where we have been waiting for years to see Robert Lewandowski rewarded, the gunner of Bayern twice best Fifa player but never Ballon d'Or.\nSadio Man\u00e9 in ambush \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema during the LaLiga Round 31 match against Getafe on April 9, 2022 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium AFP\/Archives \/ PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU. \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n "Karim Benzema has more talent" than Lewandowski, however, slices in Kicker former Spanish international goalkeeper Santiago Canizares. "He combines better, he often plays away from the box, he can build like a number 10, shoot like a 9... Benzema is a more complete player."\nIts competitors? Apart from the Pole, who has little chance this year after the elimination of Bayern in the quarter-finals, Sadio Man\u00e9 is undoubtedly the best placed.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Sadio Man\u00e9 savors his happiness after the coronation of Senegal in front of Egypt at the CAN in Yaound\u00e9, February 6, 2022 AFP \/ CHARLY TRIBALLEAU. \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n The Senegalese scored the decisive shots on goal which offered the first CAN in its history to his country and sent his team to the World Cup.\n"When you're not Messi or Ronaldo, you probably have to win the Champions League" to have a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or, however, believes his coach at Liverpool J\u00fcrgen Klopp.\nIn the event of a Madrid-Liverpool final, the trophy could then be played over a match.\nThe 2021-2022 winner will be chosen in September or October by a jury of 100 journalists (compared to 170 previously) representing the top 100 nations in the Fifa rankings, which eliminates a certain number of African voters who could have leaned towards Man\u00e9.\nThere remains a return semi-final and perhaps a final in Benzema to enter the pantheon of football definitively.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \r\n\r\nSource link