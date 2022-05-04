Finally the Ballon d’Or for Karim Benzema? For most observers, yes

“Benzema is alone in the race for the Ballon d’Or”thus considers brandthe best-selling newspaper in Spain, where no one doubts that the number 9 of the “White House” can finally lift the trophy, almost monopolized by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for a decade. “He’s good now, but he’s been since he arrived. Now they can’t take the Ballon d’Or away from him.”Florentino Pérez, the almighty president of Real, got carried away on Saturday evening after the coronation of his team in La Liga. As it does every year for one of its players, the merengue club has already started its campaign on social networks to promote its favorite center forward for the vote of international journalists.

The joy of Karim Benzema, author of the 3 goals of the victory of Real Madrid, 3-1 against Paris Saint-Germain, which allows the people of Madrid to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, March 9, 2022 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium AFP/Archives / GABRIEL BOUYS.

Outside Spain, “KB9” is also almost unanimous: “Benzemagic is a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or”judges the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sportwhile The Teamin Paris, gives the floor to a former winner, Jean-Pierre Papin, who says: “For me today is the best striker in the world, the best number nine. The last dream for Karim is the Ballon d’Or. I think today he has a kick advance.” “Ronaldo’s Shadow”

The joy of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, after his goal scored against Chelsea, in the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League, on April 12, 2022 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium AFP/Archives / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU.

Regular for years, the French international with 94 selections is currently reaching heights in the Champions League: already 14 goals, including nine in the knockout phase, with two hat-tricks against Paris and Chelsea. His double, and especially his phenomenal performance in the semi-final first leg against Manchester City (4-3), only reinforced his aura. “What a fantastic game! Give the Ballon d’Or to my guy ‘Benzi'”tweeted former Gunner and current Fenerbahçe player Mesut Özil.

Striker Karim Benzema beats Manchester City’s Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko to reduce the score for Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg on April 26, 2022 at the Etihad Stadium AFP / Oli SCARFF.

Even his opponents are impressed: “Currently, for me, Benzema is, with Lewandowski, the best striker in the world”said Ilkay Gündogan, City midfielder: “He’s good with both feet, good in the air. I think he was underrated in the past”. “For a long time, adds the German international, he’s been overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo especially in the media, but now he’s finally getting the attention and recognition he deserves.”. “And it’s not just about what he does, but more importantly how he does it”enthuses this week the magazine Kickerin Germany, a country where we have been waiting for years to see Robert Lewandowski rewarded, the gunner of Bayern twice best Fifa player but never Ballon d’Or. Sadio Mané in ambush

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema during the LaLiga Round 31 match against Getafe on April 9, 2022 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium AFP/Archives / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU.

“Karim Benzema has more talent” than Lewandowski, however, slices in Kicker former Spanish international goalkeeper Santiago Canizares. “He combines better, he often plays away from the box, he can build like a number 10, shoot like a 9… Benzema is a more complete player.” Its competitors? Apart from the Pole, who has little chance this year after the elimination of Bayern in the quarter-finals, Sadio Mané is undoubtedly the best placed.

Sadio Mané savors his happiness after the coronation of Senegal in front of Egypt at the CAN in Yaoundé, February 6, 2022 AFP / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU.