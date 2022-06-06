Finally, the fate of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 would have been confirmed

A few days ago, the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It ended. The jury concluded that the actress acted maliciously and defamed her ex-husband in the article she published in 2018 through The Washington Post, in which she presented herself as “a victim of domestic violence “.

The verdict has come to light and now the actress will have to compensate Depp with 10 million dollars, while she will receive 2 million dollars in compensation for damages. The truth is that the public exposure resulting from the trial has once again called into question the future careers of both actors.

The defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp came to an end

Amber Heard planned to reprise her role as Princess Mera in the sequel to Aquaman. The actress filmed most of the scenes in London in 2021. During the trial, the 36-year-old interpreter said that she did not know if her participation in the film was guaranteed, since Warner Bros. he intended to release her from her contract.

According to insider KC Walsh, all scenes of Amber Heard as Mera will be cut from aquaman and the lost kingdom. The information would have come to light after a meeting between the senior officials of the study. Walsh suggests that Mera could die at the beginning of the sequel during a sequence where she gives birth.

How Amber Heard’s Absence Will Affect The Aquaman Sequel

In the first solo film of Aquaman released in 2018, Amber Heard had as much screen time as Jason Momoa, who plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the film. Being Arthur’s love interest, Princess Mera had a big role in the story, so her role in the sequel was planned to be just as important.

Related news

The truth is that your absence in aquaman 2 It will be somewhat difficult to explain, since his character is important in the story. Mera is the one who must reign over Atlantis alongside the hero.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman alongside Mera, Heard’s character

The lost kingdom wrapped its main shoot earlier this year. Although reshoots have not been confirmed, that is, the filming of additional content or new scenes, the studio could still decide to do it since the film will only be released in 2023.

If this rumor turns out to be true, Warner Bros.’ decision is an indication that Heard’s presence could negatively impact the film and its performance at the box office. It should not be forgotten that over the past year, many fans have called for a boycott of the Aquaman sequel and even petitioned for the studio to leave the actress out.

We must not lose sight of the fact that in 2020, Warner Bros. also decided to leave out of the saga of fantastic animals a Johnny Depp, when the ruling of the defamation trial that took place in the United Kingdom was known. When it transpired that the final result had been negative for the actor, he was not only left out of the aforementioned film, but also lost the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney.

Now we will have to wait and see if indeed Warner Bros. eliminated the presence of Amber Heard from the continuation of Aquaman. It should also not be forgotten that the actress received the support of her co-stars during this long process. One of the last to manifest it was Dolph Lundgren, who plays King Nereus, Mera’s father on screen. According to the actor, he had a “great experience” working with the actress.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!