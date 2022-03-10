Finally! These are the prices to see Karol G in El Salvador and the date to buy tickets

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, known as Karol G, is a Colombian singer of the urban genre who has managed to conquer music with her charisma. Her enormous talent has led her to win prestigious industry awards, such as the Latin Grammy, Billboard, AMA and Youth, among others.

The artist born in Medellín will visit the Cuscatlán Stadium in San Salvador on June 19 and the sale of tickets to attend this unmissable concert is about to start.

Courtesy/Meta Show Entertainment



According to information provided by the production company Meta Show Entertainment in charge of bringing the artist, tickets for the “Bichota Tour Reloaded” in El Salvador will start selling on Wednesday, March 16.

Fans will be able to choose between four locations: Bichota for $175, Tusa for $120, Makinon for $65 and General for $35. These tickets will be available on the Smart Ticket platforms (smartticket.com.sv).

According to the producer, in other Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Argentina, tickets sold out in hours, so the singer decided to add one more concert for those who could not get their ticket for the three scheduled dates. However, it is unknown if this will be the case in El Salvador.