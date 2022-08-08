Finally, Tom Cruise could return to his role after Mission Impossible 8

According to Christopher McQuarrie, it was perhaps wrong to believe that Tom Cruise was going to say goodbye to the franchise after Mission: Impossible 8 – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

After the huge success of Top Gun: Maverickwhich has so far collected over $1.3 billion worldwide and which has attracted more than 5.7 million spectators in France (for the moment), Tom Cruise (the most fascinating of Hollywood egomaniacs) will return with Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible 8two parts that were to conclude the franchise started in 1996.

far from the saga james bond and his twenty-five films, the saga Impossible mission nevertheless established itself as one of the most important franchises of the 2000s and 2010s. growing budgets (from 80 million dollars for the first film to 178 million for the sixth) and impressive results (790 million collected for the latest), the saga has managed to maintain the interest of spectators and above all, unlike james bondretained its main character Ethan Hunt, camped by a tireless Tom Cruise who very clearly participated, if not outright provoked, the success of the franchise.

Tom Cruise watching the rest of his career

While in February 2022, an article published by variety reported that mission impossible 7 and 8 were to sign the end of Tom Cruise in the saga, finally, it seems that the actor still has a few stunts to perform. Asked about Ethan Hunt’s future during the podcast Light the FuseChristopher McQuarrie, the director of the next two films (and parts 5 and 6) pushed a little rant about the speculation of journalists :

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve worked with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve witnessed an event that the very next day was totally misrepresented by the press. specialized.[…] When you read: “An anonymous source said” or “a source close to the production said”, it means that someone dropped this information for a specific reason, that this person wanted you to think that for a specific reason, but you can’t know which one. You have to learn to ignore all that and laugh about it, or wait 17 minutes for another news to sweep away the previous one. It works like that now. »

Tom clings to his rock

Without really confirming that Cruise will sign for one or more films after Mission: Impossible 8 – Dead Reckoning Part Two, Christopher McQuarrie does not close any doors to his character Ethan Hunt. Even though ending on a two-part film is quite common for sagas, Impossible mission might not ultimately follow in the footsteps of Twilight, The Hunger Games, Harry Potter or Fast X and Fast & Furious 11the last two parts of the saga led by Vin Diesel (well normally).

If the future of the franchise is still uncertain, one thing is certain, Christopher McQuarrie and Cruise aren’t done working together since the screenwriter of Valkyrie, Edge of Tomorrow, The Mummy and Top Gun: Maverick has just revealed at the microphone of this podcast to be currently on a new project in which Tom Cruise will be in the foreground. Waiting to find out mission impossible 7, scheduled for July 2023you can go see Top Gun 2still in theaters after eleven weeks of running.