Finally unveiled the Subaru Solterra: here is the first electric of the Japanese brand

After having tickled the imagination of fans, with teaser images, videos taken from afar and a whole series of other previews, finally Subaru unveiled its first fully electric car, the Solterra. For this car Subaru has taken advantage of the collaboration it has in place with Toyota, with which it has jointly developed the dedicated platform, which in this case takes the name of e-Subaru Global Platform, on which also based the bZ4X, also Toyota’s first electric.

Formally an SUV, the Solterra 4.69 meters long and mounts the same 71.4 kWh battery already seen in the bZ4X. According to what was previously stated, this solution should guarantee approx 460 km of autonomy. Fast charging entrusted to the direct current system with a maximum power of 150 kW.

As for the engine, the Solterra, at least initially, will only be available with four-wheel drive, managed by two electric motors, one per axle, with a total power of 218 hp, and with a torque of 336 Nm. Unlike its sister Toyota, Subaru’s car maintains for a trademark of the house, with the system AWD X-Mode for off-road driving.





On an aesthetic level, it largely takes up the work seen on the Toyota car, differing only in a few details in the bumpers and headlights. From a distance, and to a distracted observer, they may appear to be the same car. The same goes for the interiors, which in the only image published so far they look identical, also in the form of the dashboard and displays where the infotainment resides.

At the moment the prices have not been published, but the car expected for the first half of 2022, in major markets such as Europe, Japan, China and North America.