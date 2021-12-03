finally users will be able to do it

A latest update improves an important WhatsApp feature. In fact, now users can do it: that’s what changes.

Whatsapp even today it is the most used instant messaging application in the world with over 2 billion users worldwide. Even today, however, the developers are working to improve the giant’s flagship app Half. In fact, a last update has arrived on the Beta version of the application. Soon, therefore, all users will also be able to forward sticker. These in fact were the only type of content impossible to forward between WhatsApp chats.

Furthermore, the forwarding operation will be possible both for conversations private that for i chat groups. So after the update it will be possible forward the stickers without the need to save them first. Currently the novelty is being distributed and will come with the version of the application 2.21.13.15 from WhatsApp Beta for Android. Those who have joined the beta version, therefore, will be able to take advantage of the update in a few hours. The specialized site took care of launching the novelty WABetaInfo.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Netflix, movies and TV series out in December: the complete list

WhatsApp, an absolute novelty for pc: big changes for users

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty comes for both Windows that for macOS. The Beta version is already available for download on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp has been completely rewritten from scratch, and in its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> TIM, 100GB of internet for customers: the unmissable promo

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.