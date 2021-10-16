finally Vin and Paul are back together – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





FAST AND FURIOUS – ORIGINAL PARTS ONLY

Italy 1 at 21.20

with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez. Directed by Justin Lin. USA production 2009. Duration: 1 hour and 47

THE PLOT. Dominic Toretto (Diesel), a car thief and racer in illegal races, just out of prison finds O ‘Conner the policeman who had sent him a few years earlier. But the old grudges are filed. Now Toretto and O’Conner are more or less forced to join forces. O ‘Conner is grappling with ferocious gangsters and asks Toretto (who has never been ferocious) to give him a hand (in this case, alongside him in amazing car chases).

Loading... Advertisements

WHY SEE IT. Because this fourth installment of the Fast and furious saga is much better than the second and third. Because it reconstitutes the Vin Diesel-Paul Walker duo (foolishly forgotten in previous chapters). And because he entrusts the direction to Justin Lin, destined (for great box office merits) to take care of the cycle up to chapter number nine (imminent programming).