finally Vin and Paul are back together – Libero Quotidiano

FAST AND FURIOUS – ORIGINAL PARTS ONLY
Italy 1 at 21.20
with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez. Directed by Justin Lin. USA production 2009. Duration: 1 hour and 47

THE PLOT. Dominic Toretto (Diesel), a car thief and racer in illegal races, just out of prison finds O ‘Conner the policeman who had sent him a few years earlier. But the old grudges are filed. Now Toretto and O’Conner are more or less forced to join forces. O ‘Conner is grappling with ferocious gangsters and asks Toretto (who has never been ferocious) to give him a hand (in this case, alongside him in amazing car chases).

WHY SEE IT. Because this fourth installment of the Fast and furious saga is much better than the second and third. Because it reconstitutes the Vin Diesel-Paul Walker duo (foolishly forgotten in previous chapters). And because he entrusts the direction to Justin Lin, destined (for great box office merits) to take care of the cycle up to chapter number nine (imminent programming).


