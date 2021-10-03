News

Finally we can see in streaming the trilogy that shocked the world

There are so many films that have changed the history of cinema. If you are not an expert, it is difficult to know all the greatest masterpieces of this art. Between historical films and other more recent ones, there is really the risk of getting lost in the maze of cinema.

Especially those who subscribe to some streaming service will find themselves faced with an incredible choice. For this reason it is important to follow some advice to better orient yourself and spend many evenings in the company of beautiful films.

Today we recommend three of them, belonging to an unmissable trilogy and which had a colossal impact. In fact, we can finally see in streaming the trilogy that shocked the world, let’s find out what it is.

The great director

Today we recommend watching the three “Batman” films directed by Christopher Nolan. Their titles are “Batman Begins”, “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight – The Return”.

Batman is an extremely popular character, who definitely needs no introduction. Many directors have tried to narrate his exploits, each time offering a different vision of the character and his world. The most successful of all was probably Christopher Nolan, who gave a great cinema lesson to the world.

His “Batman” tell more mature stories, with more complex characters than the usual superhero movies. Nolan manages to use this character to narrate something different, deeper and more meaningful.

Finally we can see in streaming the trilogy that shocked the world

The great quality of the trilogy is reflected in the choice of the cast. Batman is played by Christian Bale, a great actor who has won many awards. Alfred butler is Michael Caine, legendary actor with a very long career. And then there are Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman and many others.

Perhaps the most famous character of the whole trilogy is, however, Joker, masterfully played by the late Heath Ledger. For this performance Ledger won a posthumous Oscar and millions of people remember this Joker as one of the greatest characters ever.

Since this is a particular trilogy, it can alienate some of the audience, who might prefer something lighter like superhero movies. But those who want to deepen their knowledge of Nolan’s work will find themselves in front of something truly unforgettable. Great emotions await us, given by one of the most visionary directors of this era. And even if we don’t like superheroes we should give this Batman a chance, which is currently available on Prime Video.

