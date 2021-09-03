By now many of us are back in the office and arrive home tired after a hard day in the evening. In these conditions, the desire to go out and drink something is less and therefore we opt for a movie night.

Thankfully, the streaming platform catalogs delight us with a great wealth of content. There are so many that it’s easy to get lost. There are wonderful films that critics have loved and that have been nominated for many Oscars. Then there are documentaries that take us back to the times of our childhood.

In short, the choice is great, it is therefore useful to follow some good advice. Today we are talking in particular about a work that will thrill many spectators and that we can enjoy in streaming. Finally we can see on Netflix the romantic film with two very famous actors.

Important issues

We recommend everyone to see “The bright side – Silver Linings Playbook”. This is a film directed by David O. Russell and with two exceptional protagonists. The two main characters, in fact, are played by Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. This film tells a romantic story that touches very important themes.

The two protagonists both have psychological problems, which lead them to have difficulty in relating with other people. When the two get to know each other, a particular relationship begins, which will lead them to improve their conditions and the relationship with their families.

The Positive Side is certainly not a simple film, it is not a romantic comedy to watch during a boring evening. This is an important analysis of psychiatric problems and how they can affect our lives. He fully succeeds in the objective, especially thanks to the interpretation of Cooper and Lawrence.

Both have been highly regarded by critics and have been nominated for an Oscar. Jennifer Lawrence also won, a clear indication that she was instrumental in delivering the film’s message. There were eight total nominations for the film, and even though it only won one, it can be said to be a phenomenal success.

“The positive side” is therefore a demonstration that a popular genre such as romantic comedy can be reconciled with very serious themes. Indeed, perhaps the strength of this work is its ability to deal with difficult subjects, but with moments of lightness. Obviously, all of this would not have been possible without the two talented protagonists and the masterful direction of Russell.