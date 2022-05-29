Finals played and won in the Champions League, Benzema, Carvajal and Modrić join Cristiano Ronaldo | UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modrić have joined Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the list of players who have played and won the most UEFA Champions League finals since taking on the name (5).

4 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

4 Casemiro (Real Madrid)

4 Andres Iniesta (Barcelona)

4 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

4 Isco (Real Madrid)

4 Marcelo (Real Madrid)

4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

4 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan)

Kroos and Casemiro actually have five titles but only featured in four finals, missing in 2013 and 2014 respectively, while Bale, Isco and Marcelo also featured in four winning finals but remained on the bench for the final of 2022. His teammate Nacho was also part of five winning teams but only appeared in the 2018 final, while several other players have four titles to their name but only three appearances in the final:

Lionel Messi: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)

Gerard Pique: 2008*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Manchester United, Barcelona)

Raphael Varane: 2014, 2016*, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)

Xavi Hernandez: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)

*The player did not play in the final

Top scorers in the final

With four goals in the Champions League final, Ronaldo has also been the top scorer in the final since the competition took on that name. The Portuguese striker’s first goal came for United against Chelsea in 2008, and he also found the net – in the last minute of added time – against Atlético in 2014.

Ronaldo added two more goals against Juventus in Cardiff in 2017.

However, he remains far from the record of seven goals in the C1 final, held by two other big names in Real Madrid, Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás.

Players who have played and won the most C1 finals

6 Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

5 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

5 Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid)

5 Jose Maria Zarraga (Real Madrid)