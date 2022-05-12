Finance blitz, implements seized. 54-year-old worker in trouble

TOLENTINO – “We women are beautiful at any age, so I invite all women who want to get fit to contact me.” “You need a training? Contact me ». At the umpteenth invitation to contact her, she found herself there Finance police in front of the door.



The tam-tam made on the major social networks (Facebook and Instagram) eventually also reached the ear of the financiers of the Tenenza di Camerino who, suspicious of the location where the videos were recorded, wanted to investigate. The promotional videos were in fact recorded in a room at first sight very similar to a home environment with terracotta tiles but with different gym equipment. Then one day in one of these it was she herself who dispelled all doubts with a “Hello, welcome to my home.”

MORE INFORMATION



















This is how a 54-year-old from Tolentino got into trouble, who in a room of her home had built a real gym complete with tools to tone the muscles of the arms and legs, weights and mats but, it seems, in a completely abusive way . The woman, who presents herself as a personal fitness coach on social media, works as a worker in a company based outside the province. The financiers, led by Captain Francesco Di Prinzio, carried out an investigation inside her home in a decentralized area of ​​Tolentino, finding various irregularities, in the end they confiscated the tools and reported the fact to the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to what emerged, there were about thirty customers who had turned to the worker. Inside a closet, the financiers also found a book in which the woman allegedly wrote down the payments received from customers. In one of the many videos that can be seen on her profile and on her Facebook page as well as on her Instagram profile, the woman advertises herself: “Who I am, personal trainer, I create personalized protocols, slimming, toning, contact me”. In the end, the military blitz of the Guardia di Finanza triggered.





© REPRODUCTION RESERVED