FINANCE & COVID / Here is the real danger of the South African variant Omicron

No, the war is not over, the variant B.1.1.529 which has sprung up in the shanty towns of southern Africa sends us to say. The alarm went off within a few hours knocked out without distinction all the markets that mark the daily flow of the global economy: stocks, bonds, raw materials, in addition to the more or less sophisticated derivatives that advance the great game. An instinctive reaction, perhaps exaggerated. But the experience of recent years has taught us that the wisest philosophy on viruses is that of the Old West: first shoot, then go check.

BAG COLLAPSE / The “new normal” ruined by the South African variant

And so only ten days have passed from the sighting of the first case in Botswana to the alarm of the World Health Organization and the closure of the borders to face an enemy of which very little is known except that it has at least thirty mutations (against the two of the Delta variant) to circumvent the organisms’ defenses and that the effectiveness of vaccines against it is not proven.

DROP IN BAGS / The “dark side” of lockdowns is back on the market radar

In short, there is enough, if the worst suspicions are confirmed, to jam the engine of the global recovery that is already struggling to rev up amidst logistics problems and the flare-ups of Covid-19 in Europe. Maybe it’s just superstition or an excess of self-defense. Or an instinctive reaction, good to slow down the prices of the stock markets, still at their highest levels, despite the fact that rumors are multiplying for a rate hike after years of almost zero money.

It is too early to draw more precise indications. For now, the only confirmation is that the pandemic is truly a global phenomenon that escapes traditional classifications: Covid-19 punishes rich Europe, which refuses to bow to the rules of common sense and vaccines, but the scourge strikes even the poorest, those who, in the slums of Johannesburg, would like to get the vaccine but cannot. Everyone, regardless of class, can be affected if the rules of common sense dictated by the emergency are not respected.

SPY FINANZA / South African variant, Tremonti’s “prophecy” has come true

Moreover, the alarm falls a few days after the conclusion of the world conference on the environment from which the need for international collaboration had emerged. From this point of view, the emergence of a more aggressive variant of the virus does nothing but remind us that global commitments to save the planet must be addressed without delay. And that justice, as well as a moral duty, is today an economic need: the millions of refugees who roam the planet, as well as the oppressed African populations to exploit the riches of the subsoil, represent a loose cannon, a harbinger of disasters that they will end up hitting those who believe they are safe.

The resumption of the emergency, at first sight, has a positive consequence. A relapse of the economy will convince central banks, already inclined to keep the cost of money low, to postpone the increase in the cost of money to a later date. But this is likely to be a very poor satisfaction. The liquidity injected into the system is bound to result in higher prices, a positive phenomenon as long as it is accompanied by an increase in production. But if prices rise (with the support of wage demands that are already being felt in many countries) while the economy stagnates, perhaps due to a new wave of lockdown, the result would be stagflation, probably the most difficult situation to deal with.

In short, we hope that the African alarm will return soon. But even then, let’s not let our guard down too soon. The world is far too fragile to claim victory.

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

READ ALSO:

Omicron variant in Italy: first case in Campania / “The contacts are well, isolated” CORONAVIRUS LOMBARDY BULLETIN, NOVEMBER 27 DATA / +14 deaths and 1926 new cases CORONAVIRUS ITALY BULLETIN NOVEMBER 27/90 deaths, 12,877 cases and 68 entries in TIFINANZA & COVID / Here is the real danger of the South African variant Omicron SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT / “It’s scary because it contains all the previous variants” BAG COLLAPSE / The “new normal” ruined by the South African variant

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED