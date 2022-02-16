Finance seizes 11,000 food items with foreign labels

Food and beverages with foreign language labeling were discovered by the provincial command of the financial police of Catania in a shop in the Etna capital: a total of 11 thousand items seized, of well-known brands such as Kinder, Milka and CocaCola, because they are not destined for the Italian market. The sole administrator of the commercial activity was reported to the Department of the Central Inspectorate for the protection of quality and anti-fraud of agri-food products (Icqrf).

Products seized – Video

Why the kidnapping took place

“All the seized products had labels written entirely in foreign languages. Precisely because of the lack of transparency, they could have induced health problems in consumers”, explain the yellow flames. In fact, there was no possibility of understanding the ingredients used for the production and, consequently, also the presence of allergens or other potentially harmful substances. The value of the seizure is around 10 thousand euros. Furthermore, the placing on the market of such a considerable number of non-compliant products, at highly competitive prices because they were probably acquired on foreign markets, would have negatively affected the legal economy of the sector.