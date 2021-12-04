Financial Fair Play, UEFA sanctions 8 clubs: the press release

Important news arrives from UEFA, precisely from the new one First Section of the Financial Control Body of UEFA Clubs, said CFCB, with regard to the sanctions relating to violations of the Financial Fair Play. As many as nine European clubs were sanctioned, while one avoided the sanction for complying with the conditions imposed by the CAS.

The press release

The following are the decisions on eight clubs, including Porto and Sporting: “FC Astana (KAZ), CFR 1907 Cluj (ROU), PFC CSKA-Sofia (BUL), Mons Calpe SC (GIB), FC Porto (POR), Real Betis Balompié (ESP), CD Santa Clara (POR) and Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) were sanctioned for failing to comply with the requirement “no overdue debt”. FC Astana and CFR 1907 Cluj were fined € 150,000 and € 200,000 respectively.All other clubs were sanctioned with an unconditional financial contribution and with conditional exclusion from the next UEFA club competition to which they qualify in the next three seasons (i.e. 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25), unless they prove by January 31, 2022 that they have paid the sums due. The penalties imposed are as follows: PFC CSKA-Sofia – 75,000 euros, Mons Calpe SC – 15,000 euros, FC Porto – 300,000 euros, Real Betis Balompié – 250,000 euros, CD Santa Clara – 75,000 euros and Sporting Clube de Portugal – 250,000 euros“. So, if these clubs do not pay the debt within the deadline, they will be excluded from the next European competition in which they will participate.

The decision on AEK Athens

Furthermore, the CFCB has reached an agreement with theAEK Athens to remedy any unfulfilled club licensing and financial fair play requirements: “The club has agreed to pay an unconditional financial contribution of 1.5 million euros. In addition, he will be subject to an additional withholding of 10% of the cash prize offered by UEFA for participation in the next UEFA club competition to which he qualifies. Such withholding will not take place, e AEK Athens FC will be banned from the next UEFA competition to which it qualifies in the next three seasons if a future compliance review finds similar violations“.

The announcement in Besiktas

Finally, UEFA announced the elimination of the sanction against Besiktas: “The First Section of the CFCB concluded that the Beşiktaş JK (TUR) complied with the conditions imposed by the CAS on 25 June 2021 for violating the “no overdue debt” requirement in the 2020/21 season. Consequently, the conditional sanction which provided for the withholding of 15% of the cash prize offered by UEFA will not be effective.“.