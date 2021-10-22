Financial literacy: Italians most distant from online trading

If you are one of the many people who are getting closer and closer to the world of online trading and digital currencies, then you will definitely be interested in the tradingtop guide to how to invest in cryptocurrencies.

This sector has been stimulating, especially in recent years, the interest of many brilliant minds who want to learn everything there is to know about how to invest their money and make it profitable. In fact, if you are smart and shrewd enough, you can grow your capital exponentially over time.

However, while cryptocurrency trading has effectively become a trendy topic, it is not a very easy topic to learn. This is especially true for Italians, unfortunately.

In fact, the people who live in the Bel Paese have among the highest rates of financial illiteracy: which means that we do not have a good basic culture to be able to understand even only the fundamental concepts concerning the world of investments and finance.

These are mostly things we watch on television and remind us of some billionaire in suits heading to Wall Street (and hopefully not being a serial killer at night, like Christian Bale). In reality, the industry has moved on over the years and is no longer what we have seen and dreamed of for so long thanks to films like A career woman. Finance is Decentralized e all true market operations now take place via the internet.

There are many things that we still have to learn about it, but fortunately there are portals dedicated to the subject and that can push us further and further into this wonderful universe made up of opportunities and possibilities for enrichment.

By now we could define thel online trading as the new “gold hunt”. We don’t need a pickaxe and we don’t have to go to the wastelands of North America to do it, but all you need is a computer, a wifi connection and, of course, a lot, a lot of desire to learn an exciting new profession.

Why do Italians know little or nothing about Finance?

The data are very clear. In practice, they show that only about a third of Italians are really capable of understanding the basic specialist terms.

In short, this says that when the time comes for the news financial news, most people fail to make sense of any of the words they use. They could even speak a foreign language, it would be the same thing.

The reason why the current situation is so dire is undoubtedly the low interest rate. Italians have been led to take an interest in something else and do not see in Finance something decisive to understand in order to live their lives better.

The collective interest is shifted to something else, such as permanent permanent employment within state administrations or the hope of enriching oneself by opening a bar or a rustic shop.

We are still strongly attached to a concept of “financial stuff” that pushes people to run all day in a suit and tie and with a briefcase in hand. And the idea horrifies us. While the current situation is anything but this.

Trading online today is fun. This is an incredibly exciting and exciting activity, because you can also do it from home and customize your work as you wish. Of course, it is also a risk, and it is for this reason that many start from very low figures.

But there are ways to improve your financial literacy

The answer could be very broad in the sense that there could be various ways such as reading the guide to financial happiness of MyMac, which explains how to learn to be independent from this point of view and above all to learn how to invest.

Let’s say the experts say that it would take an improvement, starting for example from the school systemor who is not very attentive to these issues and therefore does not give the students bases and points of reference ..

But given the world we live in, and also the economic crisis that often repeats itself, we believe that this lack of school is a very serious thing.

Moreover, despite some commendable initiatives that have taken place in Italy in recent years, such as the month of financial education, the difference with other countries is still enormous and must be bridged.

So one wonders what a single person can do.

Let’s say that relevant help can arrive by financial operators, although we have to say in recent years competition between cfd brokers it has increased tremendously.

Consequently, it is precisely the need to have to beat so many competitors that has prompted many brokers to offer new resources and new tools to investment beginners in the sense that much more importance has begun to be given to the training and financial education of a trader.

So now we can find many Brokers who offer new users free resources, very important tools that prove to be fundamental to start enter the world of trading for example and therefore are valid for those who are beginners as regards investments.

In the past we can refer to pdf guides that are very rich but not only because there are often even webinars or live events, live streaming with industry experts and therefore the possibilities from this point of view are many.

Conclusions

In conclusion relating to financial literacy we can say that the important thing is to be aware of starting from the bottom and having to start a new training and educational path.

And even if the system offers little, the single person for himself can make a difference.

We believe that technology and the internet are very useful in this sense and in fact in many sites you can find very rich guides very useful as well as practices that will also serve to increase the skills of those who are beginners and want to learn how to trade online or invest in the stock market.

Furthermore, these guides are followed by books that also deal with teaching what is the emotional and mental part of investments.