financial maneuvers from the Twitch star – Nerd4.life

Amouranth, real Twitch star with millions of followers, he is recently dedicating himself to seemingly strange purchases but in truth very strategically targeted to make his finances work better, showing a certain shrewdness, as in the last purchase of a 10 million 7-Eleven dollars.

Despite becoming famous for her somewhat flirtatious demeanor during her consistently popular Twitch livestreams, Amouranth proves she has a strong sense for business and entrepreneurial skills, as he recently demonstrated also by explaining his plan to withdraw from social networks.

Within this project there is also the new millionaire purchase: a 7-Eleven station worth 10 million dollars, whose precise location has not been revealed but which seems to have been studied very carefully to represent an effective investment.

A point of sale of this type, in fact, is configured in a mixed way, both as a petrol station and as a supermarket of various types, therefore it is an important investment but with a sure return. Amouranth explained that this purchase is not meant to be a display of wealth but simply there consequence of some calculation: in addition to representing investments with important returns, these purchases also serve to reduce the taxes that the streamer must pay to the State, according to the standard procedures of finance in the USA.

In short, Amouranth once again proves to be a somewhat multifaceted character, as also demonstrated by the recent transition to the animal category where he explained his great passion for horses.