Financial markets, what prospects for 2022?

After the sharp rise recorded by the equity markets from the lows of March 2020, operators are looking carefully to the next year, also in light of the revision of monetary policies and the valuations achieved by the asset classes.

In particular, Vincent Chaigneau – Head of Research at Generali Investments – he expects equities to still offer positive returns in 2022, but in a more contained and volatile way, specifying that the most important financial variable to observe remains that of long-term real rates.

In the following analysis, the expert provides some indications of asset allocation for the year 2022.

From the lows of March 2020 a global portfolio made up of 60% equities and 40% bonds generated a return of almost 40%: thanks to the policy makers! However, the cautious removal of political support and high valuations will drastically reduce future beta returns. The benefits of diversification are also set to diminish as policy normalizes. Volatility will be significantly higher in 2022 than in 2021, as central banks swing between fighting inflation and controlling financial conditions.

What could go wrong in 2022? THE three main risks they reside in a political error that could cause financial chaos, a disordered energy transition capable of generating a surge in the prices of selected raw materials and a complex variant that escapes vaccine protection. These risks will require an agile approach in 2022: tactical asset allocation, hedging strategies and alpha generation will become increasingly important.

How to invest in 2022?

We expect equities to still offer positive returns in 2022, but in a more contained and volatile way. The most important financial variable to observe remains that of long-term real rates, which represent an anchor for the valuations of all asset classes. While central banks strive to tackle inflation and make sure financial conditions still support the recovery, rising bond volatility is the main source of market volatility.

It is not just the bond yields that matter, but also their composition. Nominal yields rose much less than expected inflation (and inflation breakevens) in 2021, while real yields continued to decline. The mismatch we have seen between medium-term monetary policy expectations and long-term real returns can always be explained ex-post – with factors such as a low equilibrium rate, QE flow and stock effect, Liability purchase flows. Driven Investors – nevertheless continues to surprise. Similarly, the slope of EUR 5-30 year rates seems too flat at this stage of the cycle, as long-term nominal yields have proven very stable and resilient to the threat of policy normalization, such as the end of the PEPP in March. 2022. We expect the self-correction mechanism (debt sustainability, financial and economic dependence on long-term low real yields) to contain the rise in bond yields in 2022, but the direction of travel is north.

Our view on credit is quite constructive: November 2021 spread widening was a reminder of the tougher times ahead, yet solid fundamentals (cash positions, rating migration, low default rates, residual ECB support) and the ongoing recovery should contain spreads and ensure additional yields over risk-free bonds. We expect the implementation of the ECB’s greening plan to have a significant impact on the performance of the sector and stocks.

There is still life in equities given the low expectations of the consensus forecasts for earnings; we see earnings increase of around 10% on both sides of the Atlantic, with the possibility of an even better performance. The recovery should still support positive returns, albeit below 2021. Valuations are not cheap, with US and Euro Zone 12-month Price Earning ratios around 21 and 15 respectively, but they are when compared to fixed income. and real returns. The gap in PEs between Europe and the US is large and has reached new heights with Omicron. We have one slight preference for European equities, this also coincides with our Value judgment, which should benefit from rising bond yields.

The Fed’s upcoming hikes and further repricing of the political path for now they support the dollar, although it is already starting to show high valuations relative to economic fundamentals. Emerging markets in general underperformed during the pandemic in currencies, equities and fixed income; we see more promising outlook in 2022, but Fed highs and dollar strength in the near term will limit excess yields.