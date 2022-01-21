financial results 2021, the streaming service has fewer subscribers than expected – Nerd4.life

Netflix shared i financial results in the last quarter of 2021 showing an 18% increase in revenue and a total of 221.8 million paid subscribers. This figure, however, falls short of expectations.

The number of subscribers Netflix is ​​about 220,000 units lower than expected. The service now has 221.84 million subscribers worldwide, however executives expected total subscribers to hit 222.06 million.

The Witcher, one of Netflix’s newest hit TV series

The enter Total for 2021 was $ 29.697 billion, up nearly 19% from last year’s 24.996 billion. Net income during the reporting period was $ 5.116 billion, up a whopping 85. % compared to 2020. However, operating profit fell 83% to $ 392 million due to rising costs of content production and operations. Netflix’s cash position in 2021 was reduced to $ 6 billion, from $ 8 billion in 2020. Netflix shares fell nearly 21% after the financial report.

