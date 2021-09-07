Finanzareport.it | Bitcoin, taxation and the use of Binance in Italy

The spread of cryptocurrencies has been impressive in recent times. This has led to a series of not insignificant questions. Among these, surely there are those concerning the tax treatment

Bitcoin: everything you need to know about taxation

The spread of cryptocurrencies, and in particular of Bitcoin, it has been impressive in recent times. This has led to a series of not insignificant questions. Among these, certainly there are those concerning taxation. If, as many will already know, there is no obligation to declare to the State the number of Bitcoins in possession, in reality it is a very delicate issue and not to be taken superficially.

Bitcoin: substantial difference

First, there is a substantial difference between buying and selling Bitcoin. To buy Bitcoin you will have to rely on platforms exchange of cryptocurrencies such as Binance. In this case, the taxes should be paid when the conversions are made into euros. In the event that we are talking about the sale of Bitcoin, or cryptocurrencies in general, then we will have to refer to a tax on any earnings that is around 26% (only once the funds have been withdrawn from the bank account).

Can Binance be used in Italy?

Binance Italy is the most popular cryptocurrency exchange of all, with a trading volume exceeding $ 2 trillion per month.It is used in Italy as in the rest of the world, except for the US, where it has been regulated and split at another site (Binance.us).

Binance can be used in Italy, except for some instruments that can be found in the sections called “derivatives” and “stock token”. After the message that Consob issued regarding the use of these instruments in Italy, Binance has decided to close the possibility of trading with derivates and stock tokens.

In Italy it is therefore possible to buy, sell and withdraw cryptocurrencies with Binance through the exchange with complete peace of mind. At least for now.

Bitcoin and business taxes

With regard to businesses, in this case i Bitcoin must be regarded as a foreign currency: if there is no obligation to declare how many Bitcoins you own, it is necessary to declare the actual operations carried out, such as those carried out in other currencies. For companies, therefore, it is a method that is very similar to that which concerns operations in euros and dollars. If a company decides to sell Bitcoin, then it will have to pay taxes to us.

Bitcoin: natural persons

Partially different speech regarding i private citizens, natural persons. In this case, a private citizen who is not active, therefore, in a financial activity that is aimed at capital gains, has no obligation to pay tax. In no case, not even when it manages to concretely realize it. The rules of the euro-dollar exchange apply.

That said, it must be considered, however, that if during the course of a year, if for at least seven consecutive days the possession threshold of Bitcoin is exceeded for a value of 51 thousand euros, then the Revenue Agency will tend to consider the private activity as a speculative activity and therefore will proceed to request the payment of taxes on capital gains. However, these are only detected at the time of the sale of the cryptocurrency: in fact, they must be paid only in the event that a capital gain is generated (with a rate of 26%).

Ministerial Resolution 72

Particularly important is the Ministerial Resolution n. 72 And of 02/09/2016. This tried to outline the guidelines, according to the Revenue Agency, regarding Bitcoin. In fact, it was clarified that it was an alternative currency; that the purchase and sale in exchange for euros was considered a currency exchange operation (not subject to VAT); that the companies that deal with it could obtain gains and losses from the exchange activity, all declared in the balance sheet. Finally, in the case of private individuals, no taxable income is recognized if the speculative purpose is missing: as already mentioned, capital gains can only be recognized in the case of a sale.