Finanzareport.it | Cryptocurrencies: how to invest in Ethereum today between risks and opportunities

In a financial environment that is quite greedy for returns, digital assets are the ones that have ensured the most attractive performances to those who have believed in the new investment segment from the beginning.

If there is a sector that over time has highlighted more than any other the value of the relationship between risk and return opportunities is definitely that of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, in a financial environment that is quite greedy for returns, the digital assets they are the ones who have ensured the most interesting performances to those who have believed in the new investment segment from the beginning. Of course, all this took place in a context that saw long alternations trend up and violent and profound corrections, not least the one that affected the sector at the end of the first half of 2021; however, as has happened on other occasions, once the prices reached a deep level to accumulate, they quickly recovered, in most cases, the starting values.

Ethereum: the surprising data on the dominance of the cryptocurrency

In the most recent corrective phase, one of the cryptocurrencies that has stood out the most from a technical point of view is Ethereum: the price of the token it is already close to the all-time highs and a possible break would have extremely interesting medium-term projections. As if this were not enough, even in the first sessions of September, the dominance of ETH continued to increase, definitely tightening the gap with the Bitcoin.

This parameter determines the percentage of market capitalization of an asset compared to the total one and, in this case, once again demonstrates the resilience that the underlying is currently demonstrating. Investors interested in further information on this type of data will certainly find the articles of the editorial staff useful ethereum-news.it, portal that deals with many issues related to crypto world. In fact, here we are talking about the Ethereum cryptocurrency, as well as the possible future prospects of the price.

Loading... Advertisements

ETH: supply control

In addition to the good technical setting, also the fundamental aspect is making a decisive contribution to performance of ETH. As is well known, two important factors are acting on the reduction of paper on the market: on the one hand there is staking, a mechanism that rewards the holding of tokens for a long time – with a de facto limitation of the supply flow -, on the other hand, the destruction of cryptocurrency, through hard fork, to drastically reduce the amount of assets available on exchanges, making procurement difficult and, consequently, rewarding the possession of virtual currency.

Another element that is attracting a lot of investor interest is the increase in activity on the Ethereum platform Layer-2 solutions. This is a particular process that guarantees a significant increase in processing speed of transactions: according to very recent data, in fact, this protocol has usage rates higher than the whole Bitcoin blockchain and, according to the opinion of some analysts, this could be due to the sharp price increase of some raw material, in particular of the Natural Gas. Add to this the fact that, according to rumors, further solutions may soon be available, to increase the scalability of the Ethereum platform, it is clear that the token can arouse even more appeal among savers.

Short term trading on Ethereum

Of course, those who do not want to stay in the market with the purchase of the cryptocurrency directly on exchange, since the risk of sudden draw down is always around the corner, despite the enormous potential that has been discussed so far, they can adopt a short-term approach, which takes advantage of Ethereum’s price swings on the fastest time frames.

Lot of online broker, in fact, they offer trading of Contracts for Difference on ETH: particular derivatives that synthetically replicate the price of the underlying. Therefore, with the help of these financial instruments and the trading platforms which give the possibility to use the short selling, the investor can build an operational strategy that aims to optimize returns whether the asset prices rise or are in a corrective phase.