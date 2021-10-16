Finanzareport.it | Cryptocurrencies: not only Bitcoin, interest in Polkadot is growing

Launched in 2016 but able to show off only recently thanks to the great work done by the community of its network, it has become part of the top ten of virtual coins

Six thousand three hundred and sixty-one: this is the number of cryptocurrencies currently in existence. Some of them are very famous, others are on the launch pad and many are unknown to practically anyone. In any case, we are talking about very high numbers that make it clear that the world of crypto does not stop at Bitcoin alone. The creature of the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto remains the best known and most widespread virtual currency with a capitalization exceeding 800 billion dollars.

Behind him though other realities continue to grow: Ethereum has been a certainty for years now, Ripple continues to enjoy a good reputation, Cardano has been the protagonist of the most interesting growth in the last twelve months. But the Polkadot, launched in 2016 but able to show off only recently thanks to the great work done by the community of its network.

The growth of the crypto world

It’s been several years now that traders and investors they follow the world of cryptocurrencies with great interest. The 2017 Bitcoin exploit also captured the attention of many ordinary people who, attracted by the charm and potential of this particular asset, chose to enter the financial markets. This is how the phenomenon that some experts have defined as themass adoption of cryptocurrencies. To understand how to buy bitcoin it is advisable to rely on cryptocurrency experts. who have created a guide in which they explain which are the best strategies to buy all the main virtual currencies and which provide different tools to monitor the cryptocurrency quotes.

Obviously, people who do not have much experience with the world of finance focus above all on best known names. Nowadays the ways to buy Bitcoin are different. Specific account cards have recently appeared and even the ATMs that allow you to make conversions from traditional currency to Bitcoin.

Despite these extra options, the most widely used methods today to invest in Bitcoin are still the ones they predict direct purchase through exchanges and online trading through broker platforms. In both cases, it is necessary to choose the intermediary you rely on very carefully: as regards brokers, you must opt ​​only for regulated entities, while for exchanges you must consider reliability and reputation.

How to invest in Bitcoin with direct purchase

Exchanges allow you to buy Bitcoin (as well as other currencies of the crypto world) directly. Unlike brokers, these entities they are not subject to any regulation, therefore, to identify the most reliable ones, it is necessary to rely mainly on their reputation. The most famous and appreciated exchanges are Binance and Coinbase. Even some trading brokers, such as eToro, allow you to buy Bitcoins.

Of course, once the cryptocurrency is purchased it must be kept. For this it is necessary to have a virtual wallet. There are online wallets, which can be used via a browser, but also wallets on smartphones and physical purses, which are aesthetically very similar to normal USB sticks. It is important to transfer Bitcoins from the exchange to the wallet immediately after purchase.

More and more interest in online trading on the Polkadot

In ninth place among the most important cryptocurrencies by capitalization is the Polkadot, virtual currency marked with the DOT symbol. Its current price is just over $ 30. To understand if it is the right time to invest, you can look for the considerations on polkadot of the experts in the sector that show how, to date, the currency lends itself to short-term investments.

As we have seen for Bitcoin, it is possible to invest in Polkadot with the direct purchase through the exchange or do it online trading through a broker. Among the best platforms that allow you to invest in this cryptocurrency through CFDs it is possible to mention, in addition to the aforementioned eToro, OBR Invest, Trade.com, Plus 500 and IQ option. They all are regulated brokers, therefore safe: once you have chosen the intermediary you can proceed with the opening of the account to make the first payment and enter the crypto world.