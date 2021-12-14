Fincantieri and Leonardo in decline: new rumors. What surprises?

Fincantieri has lost share in the wake of rumors about the next move. What are the implications for Leonardo?

In Piazza Affari, today’s session also ended in red for Leonardo who lost ground for the fourth day in a row.

Leonardo also down at the start of the week

The stock, after losing just over half a percentage point last Friday, experienced an even larger decline today.

At the end of the day, Leonardo stopped at € 5.888, with a decrease of 1.83% and over 4.7 million changed hands, against the average of the last 30 days of approximately 6 million.

Fincantieri goes back after the rebound on Friday

A negative sign also for Fincantieri who, after gaining almost 0.5% on Friday, returned to lose ground today.

The stock closed trading at € 0.5945, a drop of 0.67% and over 1 million shares traded, well below the monthly average of approximately 3.1 million.

The two titles fell under the lens in the wake of some press rumors.

Fincantieri: rumor on offer for Oto Melara and Wass

According to the Genoa edition of Repubblica, Fincantieri is preparing a non-binding offer for Oto Melara and Wass of less than 500 million euros, without specifying whether it is enterprise value or equity.

The proposal would be less than the one circulated in recent days by 650 million euros by the Germans of KNDS (also this without specifying whether enterprise value or equity, to take into account the necessary investments.

According to the same source, a decision would be made by February 2022.

Among the options there would also be the sale to a consortium able to accommodate KNDS and Fincantieri, so as to be able to aspire to the maxi-commission of the European tank. However, Iveco Defense would not seem interested.

Fincantieri and Leonardo: the Equita SIM analysis

At present, Equita SIM analysts believe that the sale of these two assets is likely, although the inevitable intervention of the Italian government could lengthen the time and make it more difficult for Leonardo to maximize cash-in.

Pending news, the analysts of the Milanese SIM maintain a bullish view on Leonardo, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of 8.8 euros, while for Fincantieri the rating is “hold”, with a target price of 0.78. EUR.