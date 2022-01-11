Fincantieri starts work on the first NFS submarine of the Italian Navy – Defense Analysis

At the Muggiano (La Spezia) plant, production began today for the first of the 2 new generation submarines relating to the U212NFS (Near Future Submarine) acquisition program of the Italian Navy.

This was announced in a press release from Fincantieri which recalls how “the program, which also includes the related in service support, the option for two more units and the creation of the Training Center, is managed by OCCAR (Organization Conjointe de Cooperation sur l ‘ Armement, the international armaments cooperation organization) in accordance with the most innovative management, through life management and risk management procedures “.

The project is an evolution of the U212A program, conducted in collaboration with the Germans of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, which led to the construction of 4 submarines for Italy – “Todaro”, “Scirè”, “Venuti” and “Romei”, delivered by Fincantieri between 2006 and 2017 – and 6 for Germany.

“According to the most accredited analyzes – continues the note from the cantireristico group -“ these air independent propulsion boats, due to their technological content, have shifted the balance between nuclear and conventional units created after the war.

The new boats will be highly innovative, with significant design changes that will all be developed independently by Fincantieri.

The U212NFS program, which provides for the first two deliveries in 2027 and 2029, responds to the need to ensure adequate surveillance and control capabilities of underwater spaces, given the complex operational scenarios that will characterize the future of operations in the underwater sector and the approach the end of the operational life of the 4 units of the “Sauro” class currently in service.

It will also serve to preserve and increase the strategic and innovative industrial know-how gained by Fincantieri and to consolidate the technological advantage achieved by the company and the supply chain, major industrial companies and small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector, because the presence on board of components will be enhanced. developed by the national industry “.