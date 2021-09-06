Finch, all the previews of the Apple Original movie with Tom Hanks

On Apple TV + starting Friday, November 5. Also in the cast is Caleb Landry Jones, Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival 2021

Apple Original Films has announced that the highly anticipated “Finch” will be released on Apple TV + on Friday, November 5. The film stars Tom Hanks and the winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award Caleb Landry Jones (“Run – Get Out,” “Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri”), which recently won the Best Actor award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The sequel to the Apple Original Film blockbuster “Greyhound” bears the signature of the avant-garde director Miguel Sapochnik (“Game of Thrones,” “True Detective”), with an original screenplay by Craig Luck, making his feature film writing debut, and Ivor Powell (associate producer of “Blade Runner” and “Alien”).

The film is produced by Kevin Misher (“Coming 2 America”, “A Family Down”), Jack Rapke (“Cast Away”, “Flight”), Jacqueline Levine (“The Witches”, “Allied – A Hidden Shadow ”) And Ivor Powell. Executive Producers are the Academy Award® Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman, Adam Merims and Jeb Brody.

Apple Original Films’ “Finch” is presented by Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Walden Media. “Finch” is an Imagemovers and Misher Films production.

In “Finch”, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family on a powerful and moving adventure that tells the story of a man looking for a way to make sure his beloved four-legged companion will also be looked after. after his death. Tom Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer among the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that left the world in a wasteland. But Finch, who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear; worried about his fate, he invents a robot, played by Jones, whom he will teach to watch over Goodyear when he is no longer able. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, which goes by the name Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to still be alive. Their journey is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s hard for Finch to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along, as hard as it is for him to handle the dangers of the new world.