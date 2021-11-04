Finch – Cinematograph

A man, a dog, a robot. In a post-apocalyptic future, robotic engineer Finch (Tom Hanks) builds an android, who will choose to be called Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones), so that he can take care of his beloved four-legged friend, Goodyear, once he’s gone. : indeed, his days are numbered. Available on Apple TV from November 5th, it is Finch, directed by Miguel Sapochnik (game of Thrones, True Detective), written by Craig Luck and veteran Ivor Powell, who has it in the book 2001, Blade Runner And Alien, produced by Robert Zemeckis (executive producer) and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin.

So many names for nothing: Finch it is derivative that it cannot be more derivative. Think of a science fiction film, and you will find it as a piece in this predictable mosaic because it has already been seen: from I’m legend, in the entry man with dog, a Me, robot; from TO THE to Pinocchio, from the learning and puppet series; from The Road to Distric 9; from Back to the Future to ET, for the monsters sacred to production.

Tom Hanks does everything possible, in terms of empathy, but his secular and terminal parable has script jumps, apneas from genre compendium, in fact, encyclopedic amnesia and brachycardia rhythm. In short, no one is saved, despite a different epilogue, above all we do not save ourselves, from the explanations and preaching of our survivor.

“It’s not just about imagining things, but living them”, Finch intimates to Jeff about the beauty of the Golden Gate Bridge, while confessing that he has never been on the bridge, so that “humans are full of contradictions”: understood , Yes?

In short, the sentimental education of the robot is full of supercazzole, invasive radioactivity, our limited patience: a Via Crucis for the viewer. And the cross to the pore Hanks, which in the transition to the Apple (Finch after Greyhound of 2020) was discovered caterpillar.