Finch: here is the trailer of the post apocalyptic film with Tom Hanks – Magazine

“It all happened very quickly,” he recalls Tom Hanks at the beginning of the trailer of the post apocalyptic film ‘Finch’: A solar flare has had enormous consequences on Earth, destroying all the crops on the planet and bringing death and destruction with it. What happens next we will find out starting from November 5, 2021, the day of the streaming publication of the feature film on Apple TV + (a platform that already hosts another work by Tom Hanks: ‘Greyhound – The invisible enemy’). Before then we can make our mouth water thanks to the official trailer.

Finch, the film starring Tom Hanks

The plot tells of a robotic engineer named Finch, who survives the apocalypse by taking refuge in an underground laboratory.

He is accompanied by a dog and a robot that Finch built by equipping him with artificial intelligence. When a devastating storm threatens to overwhelm his shelter, causing certain destruction, our hero decides to get into a camper with his two friends and head for the mountains, where he believes it will be safe. The journey will be difficult and full of dangers, but it will also represent an opportunity to teach the robot, who has decided to be called Jeff, how much joy and wonder life can hold, even in adverse circumstances.

‘Finch’ was written by the newcomer

Craig Luck with

Ivor Powell: the latter is also in his first test as a writer for the cinema, but he brought with him the experience gained as an associate producer of masterpieces such as ‘Alien’ and ‘Blade Runner’. The direction was instead signed by

Miguel Sapochnik, most famous for directing some of the most successful episodes of the TV series

‘Game of Thrones’ (‘Game of thrones’). The cast is obviously dominated by Tom Hanks, while the robot Jeff’s voice is that of

Caleb Landry Jones, awarded Best Actor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival thanks to the film ‘Nitram’ and winner of the 2018 SAG for ‘Three Posters in Ebbing, Missouri’.

The trailer in the original language

