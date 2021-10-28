Finch: online the Italian trailer of the film Apple TV + with Tom Hanks

The arrival of is now imminent Finch on the video on demand service of Apple TV + and, to remind us of the new sci-fi movie starring Tom Hanks, a dog and a robot, the new italian trailer.

The new Italian trailer of Finch

You can take a look at it below, followed as always by all the details on the film:

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

In “Finch”, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family; is the story of the powerful and moving adventure of a man looking for a way to make sure his beloved four-legged companion is looked after even after his death.

Tom Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer among the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that turned the world into a wasteland. He has lived in an underground bunker for ten years and has built a world of his own which he shares with his dog Goodyear; worried about his fate, he has created a robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) that he will teach to watch over Goodyear when he is no longer able.

As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, who goes by the name Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to still be alive. Their journey is paved with challenges, but also humor, as it’s hard for Finch to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along, as hard as it is for him to handle the dangers of this new world.

Finch was directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective) and was produced by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future), so yes, we are looking forward to it with some interest.

The rest of the cast includes Samira Wiley, Skeet Ulrich and Laura Harrier. The script of the film is by Ivor Powell And Craig Luck, who made his debut in writing a feature film with this project.

Some of the other producers of the film include Kevin Misher (The Prince Seeks Son, Fighting with My Family), Jack Rapke (Cast Away, Flight) and Jacqueline Levine (Witches, Allied).

The film will arrive on Apple TV + on November 5, 2021.

