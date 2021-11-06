Finch Review, on Apple TV + the extravagant sci-fi starring Tom Hanks

How to survive an apocalypse with only the company of a nice dog and a small robot? Simple, building a man-sized android, endowed with intelligence and cultured through the forced grafting of notions contained in various textbooks and novels. And maybe able to “dreaming of electric sheep“.

This is what he thinks Finch, a brilliant inventor who has no contact with other human beings and is found every day a fight for survival in a devastated world, where solar storms have made the earth’s surface largely unlivable, with unsustainable temperatures and violent sandstorms that shatter what remains of the big cities. The protagonist, aboard a camper adapted to manage these climatic conditions, moves together with the robot Dewey in search of supplies and potentially useful items in devastated supermarkets and shops, and has chosen as a base a safe and isolated facility, where his beloved dog Goodyear awaits him.

Just to protect the animal in case something happens to it, Finch builds an android in which he downloaded information from volumes that talk about different topics, both technical texts and classic literature such as The little Prince. And when a super storm approaches, the four are forced to abandon that safe haven and set out on the road to San Francisco. The premises for the classic genre title are all there, but Finch, the film with Tom Hanks on Apple TV +, does not seem willing to please everyone.

Change of approach

If in the first few minutes you seem to witness a sort of earthly version of the The Martian (2015) by Ridley Scott and elsewhere, influences from the underestimation emerge Humandroid (2015) by Neill Blomkamp (here our review of Humandroid), Until, with the passing of the minutes, he searches for an unprecedented way more turned to the cinema on the road, with the journey undertaken by the unlikely poker of protagonists that is cloaked in tones that are gradually more and more melancholic and introspective.

The sci-fi and apocalyptic soul that characterizes the initial part thus leaves room for a marked human component, a choice that is only apparently paradoxical given the presence as absolute co-star of the android, renamed Jeff: in fact, he becomes more and more alive and endowed with emotions with the passing of events and will prove to be decisive in the final and bittersweet turning points of the story.

Partially deceptive but no less deserving in his change of approach, with only a few notes to do about it an excessive rhetoric that risks making the last half hour of viewing cloying. Those expecting a typically genre product could at this point be partly disappointed, especially after the encouraging initial premises that seemed to point to a completely different film.

The last man on earth

On the other hand, a soothing face like that of Tom Hanks, on his first foray into sci-fi from the times of Cloud Atlas, could only take part in an equally reassuring production: just think that in recent days, so as not to deny his affable character, Tom Hanks surprised a couple during their wedding in Santa Monica.

Let me be clear, this is absolutely not a bad thing but it is likely to potentially displace the viewer, especially after that beginning that foreshadowed something else, also thanks to the effective special effects in the creation of violent sandstorms and tornadoes. In certain passages there is also a considerable dose of irony, especially in the management of the newborn robotic character, at the center of gags that play on his “training path” and that lead him to grow and develop a kind of conscience.

In the same way, the numerous sequences in which Finch or Jeff interact with the canine figure, a real third wheeler who on several occasions steals the show from his fellow adventurers, are pregnant with tenderness. Between references to the laws of robotics, here interpreted in a libertine way at least in certain turns taken from the screenplay, and citations to pivotal authors of science fiction, the story is loaded with homages scattered to various previous works – from any media – and for this reason it risks appearing partially derivative, with intuitive twists and a tension that is more dramatic than real suspense. The sequences of pure action, if they can be defined as such, are few or nil and the whole construct relies on the mission undertaken by Ours, with Tom Hanks ready to do anything to achieve his goal despite apparently insurmountable obstacles.

Finch is a film about the collapse of the world and values, with flashbacks and stories of what happened in the recent past to manifest the symptoms of a humanity now addicted to violence, where self-interest tramples on the most solid and noble human values ​​and surviving is the only thing that matters. It is difficult to see a real reference to the current overseas political situation, as the underlying theme is known, seen and reviewed, and it adds nothing relatively new to the mythology of the genre.

In its almost two hours of viewing the entertainment is simple and genuine, therefore pleasant, but there is an actual lack of personality that can make it a modern cult. Miguel Sapochnik, director of some of the most memorable episodes of Game of Thrones, places his signature with a gentle but equally easy hand, in an attempt – successful – to conquer the general public of families but perhaps disappointing those who would have expected something else.