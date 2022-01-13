Finch, the Apple TV + movie with Tom Hanks: here are the curiosities and the plot

Finch, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, is a sci-fi movie with Tom Hanks. This feature film is available on Apple TV + starting from November 5, 2021. Let’s go immediately to discover the curiosity about this film set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Finch’s plot

Finch is set in a dystopian future where the world was devastated by a solar flare. Most humans have died. Finch is an engineer who, along with a dog, fight for survival: daily ransack supermarkets and desolate buildings in search of supplies. Due to a series of sun exposures, Finch is seriously ill. The man then decides to design a robot with an artificial intelligence that can take care of the dog when he dies. He discovers that a terrible tornado will hit St. Louis, where he lives. Finch, his dog and the newly built robot begin a perilous journey in the RV to San Francisco, a safer place. The main characters create a real family and face a lot of difficulties. Here is the official trailer of the film directed by Miguel Sapochnik.

Tom Hanks in a science fiction movie

In 2017 it was anticipated that Tom Hanks allegedly starred in a post-apocalyptic film initially titled “BIOS”. The feature film, whose final title is Finch, arrived on Apple TV + in 2021. Tom Hanks – appeared in numerous drama and comedy films – is one of the most famous actors in the world, a real cultural icon. The interpreter, during his long career, has conquered several awards, including 2 Academy Awards (1994 for Philadelphia and 1995 for Forrest Gump), 5 Golden Globes, 5 Emmys, 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Silver Bear. Hanks has starred in several blockbuster films, such as Splash – A Mermaid in Manhattan, Bonfire of the Vanities, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile, Cast Away, Catch Me, The Da Vinci Code , Saving Mr. Banks, Sully and The Post.

Tom Hanks in a scene from the movie Finch. Source: Apple TV +



The actor arrived on Apple TV + in a sci-fi movie in 2021. Hanks plays Finch, a computer engineer and developer who embarks on a moving journey into a devastated world. This is the second film with Tom Hanks to arrive exclusively on the Apple platform. In fact, in 2020 it came out Greyhound – The invisible enemy, a dramatic feature film by Aaron Schneider.

The four-legged co-star

As long as he couldn’t go on this journey alone. Along with this brave engineer is a robot and an adorable dog. As revealed by Mark Forbes And Ray Beal (during a meeting with Syfy), two dog trainers, the co-star is played by Seamus. This cute dog was found near a homeless camp in Northern California. After a health problem and a few months of recovery, Seamus has officially joined the cast of Finch.

Tom Hanks and Seamus. Source: Apple TV +



The locations

The film is set several years after a terrible disaster. The production focused in particular on the relationships between the characters. The setting – a great one wasteland, representation of the fragments of a destroyed civilization – is one of the most interesting aspects of the film. Viewers find themselves in front of large and disturbing post-apocalyptic landscapes. Filming began during the month of February 2019 ad Albuquerque, in New Mexico. The populous city, with the Rio Grande River, features the Sandia Mountains along its eastern side. The climate in this place is temperate-warm and sub-arid, with an accentuated seasonal temperature range. The film, narrating a long journey, was shot in different areas of the New Mexico, including Santa Fe, Shiprock, Los Lunas, Socorro, and White Sands National Monument (a national park with white sand composed of gypsum crystals). The rock formations natural features of New Mexico allowed the production to recreate a post-apocalyptic world devastated by a solar flare.

The locations of the film Finch. Source: Apple TV +



Finch streaming