Finch, the new film with Tom Hanks, will be released exclusively on Apple TV +

Good news for Tom Hanks fans, Finch, the new film that will see him as the protagonist, will debut on Apple TV + on November 5. The science fiction film was directed by Miguel Sapochnik and was originally titled Bios and will see the actor as a robotic engineer who has a dog and a robot as companions.

The plot of the film centers on the characters of Finch, a robotic engineer who is one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that has left the world reduced to a wasteland. Forced to live in an underground bunker, Finch has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear, and a robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones), destined to watch over the beast when he is no longer able to do so. However, the trio soon embarks on a dangerous journey to a desolate West, in which Finch wants to show his creation, who goes by the name Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.

the film is based on a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. The latter was a co-producer of science fiction classics such as Blade Runner And Alien. The first image of Finch it doesn’t reveal much but heralds a film with a moving story. We just have to wait for a trailer to find out some more details.

This story is about an unlikely family consisting of a man, a robot and a dog. We are faced with an adventure that sees a man stubborn to ensure that his beloved four-legged companion is cared for by someone after he is gone. The new adventure of the protagonist of Greyhound And News from the world will be streamed on AppleTV + starting in November 5th.