Finch: the new poster of the film with Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is the protagonist of Finch, the new film coming to Apple TV +, of which an unreleased poster has been shared online.

Finch is the new movie with stars Tom Hanks and Apple TV + shared the poster unpublished of the project that will debut in exclusive streaming on November 5th.

The image shows the protagonist together with his beloved dog and the robot he creates to take care of the cute four-legged friend.

Finch: the new poster of the film

The film Finch tells the story of one of the few survivors of a catastrophic solar event that turned Earth into a wasteland. Finch, a role entrusted to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, has thus built his own world that he shares with his beloved dog, Goodyear. Together with them lives a robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) that Finch built to take care of his cute four-legged friend. The three then embark on a journey and Finch uses the opportunity to show his creation, which has chosen Jeff as its name, the joy and wonder of being alive.

Loading... Advertisements

Also on the production team is Robert Zemeckis, a friend and collaborator of Hanks for many years, with whom he worked on the occasion of Forrest Gump, Cast Away and The Polar express.

Tom Hanks returned to the screens on the occasion of News of the World, a project also produced for Universal, but later distributed by Netflix internationally.