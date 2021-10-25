Finch, the post-apocalyptic film with Tom Hanks arrives on Apple TV +: that’s when

After releasing the first Finch trailer, Apple TV + also revealed the release date of the post-apocalyptic film with Tom Hanks. We won’t have to wait much longer, in fact the story of this particular family consisting of a man and a robot will debut on the streaming platform next November 5th.

Finch tells the story of an engineer who survived a terrible cataclysm, has lived in an underground bunker for decades now, in the company of his dog Goodyear, and a robot who has the task of taking care of this 4-legged friend of his when he is engaged in other activities. The man now devoid of any other contact with his species, decides to show his fellow travelers how extraordinary life can be.

The desolate and dangerous new world is clearly visible in Finch’s poster, but the protagonist does everything in his power to protect this particular family of his from the many pitfalls that surround their journey to the west.

Finch is headed by Miguel Sapochnick, famous director of Game of Thrones also known for Repo Men. The shooting of the film with Tom Hanks has already been completed for some time, the works are in fact completed in 2019 but, like many other productions, this too has suffered considerable delays due to the pandemic.