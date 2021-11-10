“Finch”, the post apocalyptic tale with Tom Hanks to see with the whole family

With Tom Hanks we have some problems. Nobody wants to act with him, or rather, he wants to act alone. This is just a joke to speak of “Finch”, Apple TV original film, in which the favorite actor of Spielberg and Zemeckis, is once again the solitary protagonist of a post-apocalyptic fable.

Tom Hanks dances alone

After “Cast away” and “The Terminal”, Hanks still grapples with a narrative that almost entirely revolves around him, a dimension in which he seems to be very comfortable.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who grabbed an Emmy for directing one of the best episodes of “Game of thrones” (“The Battle of the Bastards”), “Finch” is the journey of a man, an engineer expert in robotics, who lives the tragedy of a world now in agony. A solar flare disintegrated the atmosphere and UV rays destroyed everything, killing most of humanity and nature. In this wasteland Finch, accompanied by a doggie (GoodYear) and two robot (Dewey and Jeff), he sets off aboard an RV in search of shelter.

The classic tale of the future

In this work there is a friend’s hand Robert Zemeckis as a producer, the man who never misses a shot even to aim high, and the air of the fairytale makes it a film suitable for the whole family, one of those classic film works that you miss every now and then and that in the end they polish their eyes but without hurting.

“Cast away it happened by chance – Hanks said in the conference on the sidelines of the filming of “Finch” – he always knew that the rest of the world would go on without him. In Cast Away we talked about fire, shelter, water and food. But companionship is also a requirement for living. I knew all the lines of Wilson. I don’t know what Goodyear is thinking. There’s a different philosophical bent here in trying to find out what’s out there. ”

The robot, man’s best friend

Originally the film had another title: “Bios”, and by a whisker the filming did not skip because of the Covid that silenced the world of sets for many months. Now, after a year and a half, the film arrives on television to present this bizarre family traveling to the San Francisco bridge to leave a trace of their passage and test a crumb of humanity left to hope for a better future. A great merit of the film is having given the character of Jeff, the robot assembled by Finch. His tenderness is due to Caleb Landry Jones, the actor who, thanks to the special effects, has become a special robot, as he has not seen since the days of Number 5 of “Short Circuit” or of Wall-E.

Through special effects Jeff has become humanized to the point of mind: naive, affectionate, with the initiative of a boy and the disappointment of a son. Thus the machine became human and the human robot. But what matters is always the spirit that beats inside us.