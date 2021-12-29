Finch, the review of the film with Tom Hanks on AppleTV +

In a world now collapsed, Finch Weinberg tries to save human culture, entrusting it to the sentient robot Jeff. Tom Hanks becomes a missionary and apologist for the cult of technology on AppleTV +

What defines our humanity? Finch Weinberg (or whoever assigned him his task) seems to have a clear answer to this philosophical question: culture. This is why his mission on an Earth reduced to arid dust, with the sky that is “Like Swiss cheese”, making contact with sunlight deadly, is to collect and scan all the books he can get his hand on. He survives with his dog Goodyear and the little robot Dewey in an underground shelter, eating the canned foods that he manages to recover in the ruins of what were once cities. However, when a huge storm approaches his location, he is forced to flee and entrusts the precious information recovered to the electronic brain of Jeff, a humanoid robot and big baby. Also because Finch’s hours of life seem to be numbered.

Apple chose Miguel Sapochnik, a veteran of US seriality, to package this Mad Max: Fury Road for families built all in function of Tom Hanks. It is more in the skill of the protagonist than in the brilliance and originality of the writing that lies the merit of tragic moments which on certain occasions manage to be poignant. Comic chemistry also works well with humanoid robot Jeff, voiced by fresh Cannes Best Actor winner Caleb Landry Jones. Between funny misunderstandings and mutual help, the relationship between the two evolves in a classic way like that between mentor and student. What, however, is the teaching subject?

Scene after scene, Finch accompanies the robot Jeff through the human realm of contradiction. The same mission of the protagonist, to save the fruit of human collaboration in the form of written culture, clashes with a storm that becomes a symbol of humanity’s self-destructive drive. The thunderbolts that illuminate the black clouds on the horizon are the smokescreen that envelops the real villain of the film, the humanity of our days, which while not directly guilty for the definitive collapse is still not acquitted. Jeff is baptized by the blood of a dying humanity, who at the end of his days tries to instruct the designated ferryman as best he can to take him beyond himself.

Yet, there remains more than a few doubts about the ease with which Artificial Intelligence lends itself to this very difficult task. The whole structure of the film, starting from the immediacy with which Jeff feels emotions, seems to suggest that having senses with which to perceive the world naturally leads to the development of a sensitivity. Finch cunningly avoids asking any moral dilemma on this front (unlike a similar film, which is based on problematizing this development, such as Humandroid by Neil Blomkamp) and thinking of the client and a vision of technology so close to faith, it is difficult to resist malice. Are we so sure, then, that in the transfer of mankind into technology not only something is lost, but that that part is dragged along, paradoxically, everything? Do we really want to believe in the infallibility of this new Messiah?

