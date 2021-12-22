Finch, the review of the film with Tom Hanks

HISTORY – The setting is post-apocalyptic: one of the few survivors of a cataclysm that transformed the Earth into a wasteland, scorched by a sun whose rays have become deadly, is Finch (Hanks), an electronic engineer who has he lives locked up in an underground bunker. Being terminally ill, the man decides to build a robot (Jones who, in addition to his voice, also gives the character movements thanks to motion capture), baptizing him Jeff and instructing him so that he can look after his dog Goodyear when he dies. The engineer, the dog and the robot, on their journey west, will come across a child who miraculously survived the cataclysm, thus forming a bizarre family unit.

THE OPINION – “Robots must protect dog”, are the first metallic words pronounced by Jeff, to show that Finch has been able to integrate the categorical imperative of protecting the beloved dog into his circuits, in a very tender addition to the three laws of robotics created in 1942 by Isaac Asimov and then think to protect humans from any robotic malfunctions. Jeff’s education “is the most enjoyable part of this film, with surreal duets between him and Finch where he touches peaks of surreal hilarity and even poetry, albeit in the painful context of a film that shows a devastated world and a protagonist doomed to death. Jeff’s progressive discovery of the meaning of life offers an opportunity for reflection for viewers as well, becoming a wise invitation to enjoy one’s present, instead of worrying about things that, when we reach the end, will not count for anything.